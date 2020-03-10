The fourth movie in the Mad Max franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, was a roaring success back in 2015, and so, with such success comes sequels and spin-offs, with the latter being based around Charlize Theron's intrepid warrior, the superbly named Imperator Furiosa. A recent development on the upcoming Mad Max: Furiosa has suggested that the production is eyeing two major stars for lead roles.

A new report that has hit the Internet states that Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller and company are now eyeing the star of drama Killing Eve, Jodie Comer, for a younger version of Furiosa for the spin-off prequel. The report also says that Eternals and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden will star opposite her in a new role.

The rumored casting breakdown lists the Richard Madden character as being named 'Dementus', a very Mad Max-esque name indeed, with the character being described as "breathtakingly handsome. An angel's face, scarred by a deep forehead wound stitched together with shiny staples." So, it sounds like he will have a very distinctive look, and indeed a look that fits with what we have come to expect with the poor souls who inhabit the Mad Max universe.

The same breakdown also stats that Aquaman and the upcoming The Matrix 4 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is being eyed for a character simply named "Male 2". He is described as being a character with "stature and presence", which suits Yahya Abdul-Mateen II pretty well.

Comer meanwhile sounds like a good fit for a young Furiosa, her outstanding work in Killing Eve certainly demonstrates that she has the chops to pull it off, even if it does seem somewhat sacrilegious to continue the story of the character without Charlize Theron. Perhaps she could still feature in some capacity, should Mad Max: Furiosa be told in a flashback format.

It was confirmed last July by director Geoge Miller that he had at least two sequels to Mad Max: Fury Road planned in addition to the Furiosa prequel. He briefly discussed what is to come, sounding confident that all three movies would come to fruition.

"There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story. We're still solving, we've got to play out the [Warner Bros.] thing, it seems to be pretty clear that it's going to happen."

Something that may well become an issue though is Miller's current lawsuit against Warner Bros. for alleged unpaid royalties for Mad Max: Fury Road. For now though, let us just share in his confidence, as Fury Road proved that Miller is far from done with the crazy world of Mad Max.

Furiosa was originally played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, she is a rebel warrior, who in the movie took on a quest to overthrow a tyrant who controls the land's water supply. Theron appeared alongside Venom star Tom Hardy.

It is expected that Mad Max: Furiosa will begin production later this year. This comes to is from Geeks Worldwide.