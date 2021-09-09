Rally round gearheads, for your dreams could become a reality! Lloyds Classic Car Auctions, which bills itself as 'Australia's premiere auction house for classic cars and motorcycles,' is hosting a collection of some of the coolest beasts from Mad Max: Fury Road. If you know me, you will know that I am grossly immature, refusing to grow up, and that includes my muscle car choices.

Older than me, three on the tree, too much horsepower and no A/C. You have to take it to a place called So-and So and Sons to get it maintained by the elder So-and-So, because the kids can't drive it, that's me. So revel with me in this phenomenal collection of absolute war rigs! These machines were not CGI; production designer Colin Gibson and his crew built 150 vehicles for the film. I adore the way they wax poetic about these post-apocalyptic multi-tasking beasts made for laying rubber through the sizzling desert.

Full List of All Thirteen Mad Max: Fury Road Vehicles

1. THE WAR RIG: PRIME MOVER INC. TANKER AND BALL PIG-TRAILER

2. THE GIGAHORSE: W16 CADILLAC PAIR

3. THE DOOF WAGON

4. NUX CAR: 1932 THREE WINDOW CHEV COUPE, V8

5. CONVOY CAR: ELVIS

6. CONVOY CAR: JAG FLAMER

7. RAZOR COLA: 1973 XB FALCON COUPE (THE INTERCEPTOR REBORN)

8. POLE CAR: PONTIAC SURFARI WITH 20' POLE COUNTERWEIGHT

9. SABRE TOOTH: F250 CLAW CAR

10. FIRE CAR: DODGE

11. CALTROP: EL DORADO

12. BUGGY: RATROD CHEV

13. BUICK: HEAVY ARTILLERY WITH HUMMER WEAPON MOUNT

The Doof Wagon is described as such. "Every army has a little drummer boy, to keep the beat and stir the heart, and the War Boys of the Wasteland are no exception. Here, mounted drummers pound a taiko beat on huge resonators built of aircon duct, while Coma The Doof Warrior, blind and disfigured, slung in a web of bungy and spread-eagled before a stack of speakers, hurtles across the desert landscape on a repurposed 8 x 8 M.A.N. missile-carrier.

The wail of the banshee, the distorted lick and demented, driving bass, the call to arms and the baying for blood, all music to the ears and grist to the mill, a symphony, a song, a single scream, the soundtrack to the end of civilization. But we go out dancing...Available for expressions of Madness is a Museum of Modern Masterpieces, these vehicles are survivors of the apocalypse that was the filming of Fury Road. Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilization have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded. Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man's uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine."

The Razor Cola: 1973XB Falcon Coupe (The Interceptor Reborn gets this rumbling serenade. "Recently salvaged along with the full-life Max, the XB Interceptor has been resurrected in the crucible of the Citadel, jacked up on off-road rails and supersized wheels, double-aspirated V8 blower now topped by skull sucking air into Scott Hat as Slit sits atop the shiny-chrome assassin, jockeying hundreds of horsepower and a handful of hate down mankind's final straight to a finishing line ever closer and ever more ... final." I like to read them with an Australian accent. It's makes it even better! Let me know if we can arrange a time-share situation. You know we'd kill at Burning Man. Pun intended! You can check out all the cars at LloydsOnline.