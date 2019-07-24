A few years back Mad Max and The Road Warrior director George Miller unleashed the fourth entry in the Max Rockatansky saga with Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy as Max and Charlize Theron as the mighty Imperator Furiosa. And today we have word from Miller himself that two Mad Max sequels are still in development, including a film centering on Charlize Theron's Furiosa.

Specifically, George Miller says about his planned Mad Max sequels that have been tentatively titled Wasteland and Furiosa.

"There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story. It seems to be pretty clear that it's going to happen."

Nice! Now I don't know about you, but I firmly belong in the camp that screams Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the most excellent motion pictures to hit the big screen in decades. In fact, along with Joel and Ethan Coen's No Country for Old Men, George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the few movies I would go so far as to call "perfect." High praise, I know. But if you disagree, it's most likely because you haven't seen the movie yet. Holy hell, the film is good.

The big question is: When will these sequels actually go into production? Well, that's going to be a hot minute. As of now, George Miller is getting ready to shoot his next project, Three Thousand Years of Longing. This will be an arduous process, and it will take a few years to complete. So it will probably be at least two years before the first of these upcoming Mad Max sequels actually take off and become a reality. Also, George Miller isn't known for his speedy productions. We'll probably be midway through the next decade before Max returns on the big screen. My guess would be 2025 at the earliest.

For those of you out there that might not know, Mad Max: Fury Road begins years after the collapse of civilization. It centers on a tyrannical leader named Immortan Joe who enslaves apocalypse survivors inside the desert fortress the Citadel. All seems to be going well for Immortan Joe until Charlize Theron steals Joe's five wives and escapes into the endless desert with the help of Tom Hardy. The two then lead the ruthless warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland, fortified in the massive, armored truck known as the War Rig.

