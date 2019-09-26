Sony isn't wasting any time in building out their Spider-Man movie universe, as they've got a Madame Web movie in development. This news comes not long after it was revealed that Sony is no longer going to be working with Disney and Marvel Studios on future Spider-Man installments within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be swinging over into the same universe as Venom, as well as other future spin-offs, such as this.

According to a new report, writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have been tapped to write a Madame Web movie for Sony's Spider-Man universe. Details on the project are currently slim, but this report likens her to Oracle from The Matrix. Sazama and Sharpless are already responsible for another one of Sony's upcoming Marvel adaptations in the form of Morbius, which has Oscar-winner Jared Leto starring as the titular character, known as "The Living Vampire." Apparently, the studio likes what they bring to the table, as they've been tasked with this gig as well.

For those who may not be familiar with the character, Madame Web, aka Cassandra Webb, first debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 back in 1980. She was the creation of writer Denny O'Neil and the legendary artist John Romita Jr. As far as powers go, Webb has a high intellect, telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition. However, she is an elderly woman that has a chronic disorder, making it tough for her to move and breathe. To make matters more complicated, she's also blind. So, she makes use of a complex and sophisticated life support device that looks like a spider's web. Hence, the name. Many 90s Marvel fans may be familiar with the character from the animated Spider-Man TV series.

There is no telling when Sony plans to fold Spider-Man into this larger universe. For now, we know they are currently gearing up to film Venom 2, which will see Tom Hardy return as Eddie Brock, with Andy Serkis set to direct. The studio has several other spin-offs in development as well, based on the treasure trove of Marvel characters, all at least tangentially connected to Spidey, that they still control the movie rights to. Nightwatch, Kraven the Hunter, Black Cat and Silver Sable all also have projects in various stages of development.

Venom, released in 2018, proved to be a larger than expected success, bringing in $856 million worldwide, despite earning mostly negative reviews from critics. This undoubtedly, when coupled with the success of the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, promoted Sony to believe they can manage their corner of the Marvel brand just fine without Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel Studios. No director is attached to Madame Web yet, but the project appears to be in the very early stages of development. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.