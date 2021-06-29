A new TV series based on Madame Xanadu is reportedly in the works at HBO Max. Based on the DC Comics character created by David Michelinie and Michael William Kaluta, the series will be called Madame X and comes from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. HBO Max has not yet provided an official comment on the news.

Angela Robinson (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, True Blood) will write the Madame X series. A one-hour drama, the series will also be executive produced by Robinson should the project be officially ordered to series on the streamer. Abrams and Ben Stephenson will also executive produce with Rachel Rusch Rich co-executive producing.

Per THR, Abrams and his Bad Robot partner/wife Katie McGrath personally recruited Robinson to Warner Bros. TV with a lucrative eight-figure deal specifically so she could write and supervise Madame X. The deal took her away from Paramount TV Studios, though she will continue to work on the Flashdance reboot that she had already begun developing for the studio and Paramount+.

In the original comic books, Madame Xanadu is an immortal sorceress whose history dates all the way back to the reign of King Arthur, and she was even a lover of the wizard Merlin. With the ability to see the future, the mystical character first appeared in 1978 as a part of the Justice League Dark universe. In DC Comics lore, she has helped the Suicide Squad and served as Spectre's spiritual adviser. More recently, Madame Xanadu was revealed to be the mother of the villain Doctor Destiny in DC's The New 52 series.

This project is one of multiple shows in the works at HBO Max as a part of Abrams' plan to develop a Justice League Dark live-action franchise. With the idea of keeping all of the shows connected as part of a larger cinematic universe, Abrams' Bad Robot is also developing a Constantine series that's previously been announced. Meanwhile, Bad Robot is working on a new Zatanna series as well, but as with Constantine and Madame X, it's still in the very early stages of development.

Abrams' work with DC Films and Warner Bros. will also include an animated Batman series with Matt Reeves and a new Superman reboot introducing the first Black actor to play the Man of Steel. Abrams is only on board to serve as a producer for the project and will not be directing, as the plan is for a person of color to helm the reboot. Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the screenplay, and it's rumored that it will present a new origin story for Superman set outside of the DCEU. If true, that may also mean Henry Cavill's time in the role is now over.

Until HBO Max comments on Madame X, there's going to be very little else to go on. It's currently unclear when filming might begin, or who could potentially be starring in the lead role. There is also no word on a possible release date on HBO max. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.