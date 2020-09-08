Colin Kaepernick is back in the NFL - well, sort of - as the world-famous football player has just been added to the roster of the popular video game Madden 21. Very well known for protesting in support of Black Lives Matter by kneeling on the field during the National Anthem, the former San Francisco 49er has not played professionally since becoming a free agent in 2016. He has since continued to remain in shape and has stated his interest in returning to the NFL with a new team, but as of now, Kaepernick is still undeniably the sport's most well-known free agent.

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game," the company said in a statement. "Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin's position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We've worked with Colin to make this possible, and we're excited to bring it to all of you today."

After leaving the 49ers in 2016, Kaepernick's final Madden appearance also came that same year with the release of Madden 17. Time will tell if Kaepernick hits the field again in real life, but fans won't have to wait to digitally bring him back in the video game world. As in reality, Kaepernick is listed as a free agent in the video game, ranked with an overall rating of 81. This makes him the highest-rated free agent quarterback available in the game. The rating also ranks Kaepernick higher than other big names in the league like Derek Carr, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Cam Newton, and Baker Mayfield.

Reportedly, EA Sports had approached Kaepernick over the summer to discuss licensing his name and likeness for inclusion in the next Madden video game. Sources claim that Kap was "hands-on" with his involvement in his video game return to ensure he was completely satisfied with how he was depicted. EA Sports has also confirmed that Kaepernick requested an updated hairstyle and provided input for his character's signature celebration move, which is the raised fist he'd use to celebrate plays the last time he played in real life. As there's no telling where Kaepernick will end up if and when he really returns to the NFL, players can feel free to sign him to any pro team they choose.

Madden 21 released just last month on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with mobile versions also available on iOS and Android. The game will later also be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google's Stadia. Better yet, EA Sports will also be making Madden 21 free to play for everyone during NFL kickoff weekend from Thursday to Saturday, giving anyone with the appropriate console the chance to check out Kap's Madden return for themselves. This news comes to us from The Undefeated.