The Madea franchise is coming to a close. Tyler Perry has announced that A Madea Family Funeral, which comes out next year, will be the final time that he plays the elderly woman on the big screen. The Madea character was 68-years old when Perry first introduced her to the world with a stage show 20 years ago, but it isn't clear how old the fictional character is at this current time. With that being said, Perry says that he doesn't "want to be her age (still) playing her." He will also be taking the character out on tour, more than likely to promote the film.

While the Madea franchise hasn't been a hit with critics, the films have gone on to earn over $500 million at the box office. Tyler Perry has brought Madea to jail, home confinement, a TV series, family reunion, gotten into the horror genre, and the list goes on. Each one of the movies has been a hit at the box office, which means that fans are going to be more than a little sad to know that Perry is finished playing the beloved character.

A Madea Family Funeral hits theaters in March 2019, but production wrapped on the movie two years ago. Tyler Perry will not discuss the specifics about the storyline, which has led many fans to speculate that Madea could pass away in the final installment of her franchise. While ending on a dark note, if anyone can bring light to the situation, it's Perry. However, that has yet to be confirmed at this time. Thankfully, fans only have to wait a few more months to figure out how Perry decided to send the character off.

The Madea character is based on Tyler Perry's mother, aunt, and Eddie Murphy's performance in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps. The actor says that the character is a very toned down version of his mother and aunt, who he says could be quite hard on him growing up. Madea often uses unorthodox tactics to get her way, usually overreacting, using physical violence, destroying property, using weapons, and usually disregarding the law. These are some of the behaviors that have landed her in court and jail over the years. However, the character's heart is almost always in the right place when all is said and done.

A Madea Family Funeral opens in theaters on March 1st, 2019. Aside from the fact that there's a family reunion and an unexpected death, there's not much else out there in terms of the plot. Regardless, it's going to be the last Madea film, so Tyler Perry has to have some tricks up his sleeve to give the proper send off. Perry could decide to resurrect the character at a later place in time as well, so we'll just have to wait and see what he decides to do. The interview with Tyler Perry was conducted by Sirius XM.