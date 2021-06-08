We haven't seen the last of Madea after all. After starring in eleven movies as the mature woman starting with 2005's Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Tyler Perry seemingly announced his retirement from playing Madea upon the release of A Madea Family Funeral in 2019. That seemed to be the end of the road for the career-defining character at the time, but now it seems that Netflix made Perry an offer that he couldn't refuse.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Perry has signed a deal with Netflix to bring back Madea one more time for the new planned sequel called A Madea Homecoming. The new movie will serve as the 12th installment of the Madea movie series and it's planned for a release on the streamer in 2022. Word is the drama will also be shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, similar to most other projects taken on by the filmmaker.

When A Madea Family Funeral was released in 2019, Perry insinuated that he was finished with playing the part. As the actor regaled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the time, he felt like it was time to hang up the dress as he was fast approaching the character's age in real life.

"I don't want to be her age playing her, so it was time to shut it down and move on," Perry said. "I've got some other things I want to do, and in this next 50, I'm going to do something different."

Even so, Perry didn't want to have Madea be the person who's dead in A Madea Family Funeral, as he understands that the fictional character has come to feel like a part of the family who've spent years watching her in the movies.

"It's always going to be open-ended because what you don't want to do is murder a family member. And a lot of people feel like she's a family member," he added.

Patrice Lovely, who has appeared in various Madea movies, also said: "I just don't want to believe it. It's a sad day. I don't want to get sensitive because I don't want to mess up my makeup, but I love Madea."

"I'm from the South, and Madea reminds me of several Black mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers that I grew up with, so I'm going to miss that representation on film," noted KJ Smith, who made her debut in the franchise with A Madea Family Funeral. "And just the comedy of it all. [Perry] is just a funny person."

Along with A Madea Family Funeral, Perry also attempted to say goodbye to the character with "Madea's Farewell Tour," which saw Perry performing to sold-out crowds. For all intents and purposes, it really seemed like that was it for Madea, but it looks like parting ways with the role was easier said than done for Perry. He hasn't given the indication that A Madea Homecoming is supposed to serve as the real last movie for Madea, perhaps after learning from that mistake before.

A Madea Homecoming is planned for a 2022 release on Netflix, and an official premiere date has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Perry is also working on another project for the streamer as he's currently shooting A Jazzman's Blues with Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, and Austin Scott. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.