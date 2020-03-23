Madonna decided to deliver a coronavirus PSA from her milky, rose petal-filled bathtub. She dubbed the pandemic, "the equalizer," going on to say that the disease does not discriminate. COVID-19 is all over the world at this point and millions of people have been told to remain indoors to slow down the spread. This includes the celebrities of the world who have been going stir-crazy just like the rest of us and Madonna has just provided more evidence of that with these pair of social media videos.

Over the weekend, Madonna stripped down and got into her bath to deliver her coronavirus PSA. "That's the thing about Covid-19," she says, to a background of slow piano music. "It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell." It's kind of weird, but this is Madonna we're talking about here. She's making her point in a very Madonna way.

The 61-year-old singer went on to say, "It's the great equalizer and what's terrible about it is what's great about it." Madonna goes on to tell her 14.9 million followers that "what's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways -- and what's wonderful about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways." Not many people have been looking at the positive side of coronavirus, but she appears to have attempted to do so. The comments section on the video is an obvious nightmare of people calling her out for being rich and able to go get a test whenever she wants.

While the bathtub video was enough, Madonna wasn't finished. She's still in the bathroom in a second video, but with her clothes on this time. She takes a hairbrush and begins to sing a parody of her hit song "Vogue," but adds in the words "fried fish" and sings about being out of pasta. "Living in Special Times... thank GOD for imagination and fried fish!" This is a pretty bizarre one and even parody master Weird Al Yankovic had to comment on it. Yankovic says, "See? Not so easy, is it?" Madonna's self-parody could have definitely used some polish from Yankovic.

Regardless of the coronavirus message or the bad parody, Madonna is doing what she does best: Entertaining people and stirring the pot. The singer/actress has been doing this for decades and is a master, but she should really leave the song parodies to Weird Al Yankovic in the future. Everybody is stuck in the house and hopefully Madonna got some of her followers to crack a smile and forget about the day for a moment. You can check out both of the videos below, starting with the milky bath coronavirus PSA from Madonna's Instagram account.

See? Not so easy, is it? https://t.co/LY9Qha35RK — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 21, 2020