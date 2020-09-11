Madonna has finally confirmed that she and Diablo Cody are working on a biopic about her life. Rumors about a biopic have been circulating for months, but this is the first time that the iconic pop star has confirmed the news. Back in 2017, it was announced that Universal was developing their own Madonna movie, titled Blond Ambition. However, the story, and project as a whole, were not officially sanctioned by Madonna, who slammed it on social media. Since then, there have been no updates and it appears that the project is canceled.

Madonna took to Instagram Live to have a live chat with her fans last night, where she revealed the Madonna Biopic news. Diablo Cody was also in attendance, sitting next to the "Vogue" singer. Madonna says the movie is, "about my struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman, and really just the journey," which she describes as a "happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly} story about becoming one of world's biggest superstars. The story will go back to her early days, all the way up to starring in Evita.

The untitled Madonna biopic will be around 2 hours in length, thanks to some input from producer Amy Pascal. Madonna says, "We do talk about Andy [Warhol], and Keith [Haring], and Jean-Michel Basquiat and Martin Burgoyne and the whole coming up as an artist in Manhattan, downtown, Lower East Side in the early '80s." In the end, she hopes that the project will be able to accurately portray how her life was at that time. "Honestly, [it's] one of the best times of my life, and one of the worst times."

It's unclear how far into her life it will go, but Madonna has indicated that it will at the very least go up until Evita, noting that the experience was not what she was expecting. She goes on to claim the Andrew Lloyd Webber did not want her to star in the big screen adaptation. She also indicates that a scene involving the writing of "Like a Prayer" will be included in the movie, along with the backlash that came soon afterward. The video was deemed controversial and Pepsi ceased working with the popstar after it was released.

While it has not been confirmed, it has been rumored that actress Julia Garner will be the one to take on the role of Madonna in the biopic. Both the singer and her manager recently started following Garner on Instagram, which is where the rumor started. Madonna says the movie will not be a musical, but that it will have a lot of her music in it. With the success of Straight Outta Compton, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Rocketman, the Madonna biopic could go on to be pretty huge. You can check out Madonna's announcement and the rest of the chat above, thanks to the She's Madonna YouTube channel.