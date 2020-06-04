The first trailer for Bubble Comics' upcoming Major Grom: Plague Doctor has been released. The new movie is based on the popular Russian comic book series of the same name. Plans for a Major Grom movie were announced back on 2015 at the Russian Comic-Con and then a short film was released in 2017 to immediate acclaim, which paved the way for making Major Grom: Plague Doctor a reality.

In the Major Grom comics, Igor Grom is a skilled policeman from St. Petersburg who is known for his daring nature and uncompromising attitude towards criminals of all kinds. He has incredible strength, an analytical mind, and integrity. According to the comic books, these qualities make Major Grom the perfect policeman. Working tirelessly, he always pushes through, and meets the challenges standing in the way. However, things are going to change in Major Grom: Plague Doctor as the mysterious masked villain threatens everything Grom works for.

The Major Grom: Plague Doctor story surrounds the quiet life around St. Petersburg. Everything drastically changes when a mysterious vigilante dressed as a medieval plague doctor appears in the city. Declaring that modern Russia is "plagued by injustice," he begins to "cure" it by murdering the people who at some point of their lives have escaped retribution for their crimes because of their financial and social positions. The society is shaken up: everyone questions the Plague Doctor`s true status - is he an agent of chaos or a noble justice warrior? However for Police Major Igor Grom and his rookie partner Dima Dubin what matters most is that the Plague Doctor is a coldblooded murderer who must be stopped by any means necessary.

Major Grom is the most popular and successful comic book series in Russia. In 8 years it went on to sell over a million copies and became a national bestseller, creating a huge fanbase all over the country. A short movie Major Grom was released in a February 2017 and raised the bar for the whole Russian movie scene. It also became the first step towards the creation of Bubble Movie Universe. The success of the short guaranteed that Major Grom: Plague Doctor would be made, even though there were a few more hiccups along the way before the movie could be produced.

Major Grom: Plague Doctor stars Tikhon Zhiznevskiy and Lyubov Aksenova. Bubble Studios have produced in association with Kinopoisk HD. Lead producers are Artyom Gabrelyanov, Michael Kitaev, Olga Filipuk and Roman Kotkov. The movie is currently in the post-production process and thankfully wrapped principal photography before the world's current situation took over the entertainment business. There is no release date yet, but the movie is supposed to open in theaters in 2021, as long as everything goes according to plan. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but the trailer certainly looks very promising. You can check out the Major Grom: Plague Doctor trailer above, thanks to the Bubble Comics YouTube channel. Don't forget to set your subtitles to English.