While fans wait for second season of Netflix's hit fantasy series The Witcher, the streaming service has now released a making-of documentary aptly titled Making The Witcher. Offering a behind-the-scenes look at one of the streaming giant's biggest series, Making The Witcher takes us backstage, giving us an in-depth look at the characters, the crew, and the exotic locations, as well as the sheer level of hard work that goes into creating the detailed world of The Witcher.

Feast your eyes on the story behind the Continent. Watch Making The Witcher, now on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/80sVbYzigG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 26, 2020

Making The Witcher is a 32-minute special that features interviews with the cast and crew in which they divulge details about their processes, the show's complex choreography, the special effects and the way in which they approached the story for this adaptation.

The first season of The Witcher follows Henry Cavill as Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt and princess Ciri, who are linked by destiny to each other. The first season tells a non-linear story and follows the three main protagonists at different points of time, exploring formative events that shaped their characters, before eventually merging into a single timeline.

Not only will The Witcher season 2 reportedly tell a much more straight-forward story this time around, but, according to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, it will stretch Henry Cavill's acting muscles as well as actual muscles. Hissrich recently explained that while Geralt of Rivia started out in the first season as a single-minded mercenary, season 2 will evolve that arc. "It's all protecting the sort of internal -- we call it his white knight syndrome -- his internal desire to be a hero and the sort of human emotions that he can't help but let filter through, even though he's determined to tell everyone that he doesn't have an emotional capacity," she said.

"I think a lot of that conflict is fun to play, and it's kind of all going to explode in Season 2," she continued. "All of the times that we saw him withhold, all the times that we saw Geralt sort of internalize things as opposed to externalize, in Season 2 he's going to be confronted with that a lot more and has to make some different choices."

Alongside Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher stars Anya halotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Several exciting new cast members will be joining Cavill on his adventure through the monster-infested world of The Witcher including Yasen Atour as Coën, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, acting newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Game of Thrones alumni Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen. The second season will also introduce fan-favorite character and Witcher trainer Vesemir, played by Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia.

The second season of The Witcher recently returned to filming following a pause in production, though the working environment looks very different on set compared to what the cast and crew are used to, and whether this will affect the show or not remains to be seen. Whilst the second season of The Witcher does not yet have an official release date, it is likely that Netflix will debut the series late next year. This comes to us from The Witcher's official Twitter account.