Disney showed off one of their most anticipated movies of the fall season, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, at D23. The studio held its big movie panel today, which covered everything from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. One of the highlights toward the end of the panel saw Angelina Jolie come out on stage to discuss the upcoming sequel, and the crowd was treated to some brand new footage.

Unfortunately, the footage showcased hasn't made its way online. The clip that was shown to the crowd sees Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) in a tense situation regarding her future and possible husband. Maleficent is sporting gold armor. They head to the castle for dinner with the King and Queen, where things get rather tense. They're served in a royal dining hall. The King and Queen welcome their guests, with some reluctance. Maleficent is apparently served chicken, which she refers to as "bird" and calls it delicious.

Queen Ingrith questions Aurora about her father's fate, which only serves to ramp up the tensions. Asked specifically if her father was killed or died of other causes, Maleficent responds ominously with, "both." A story of a baby dying upsets the King, before Maleficent starts discussing some fairies that are missing, allegedly stolen by humans. Denials are made. Accusations are tossed about. Things come to a head when the Queen says, Aurora will "finally get the love of a real mother." Maleficent takes this personally. Aurora ends up attacking the hall.

Other D23 footage showcased a bit of Chiwetel Ejiofor's character, who is said to be rocking a set of horns, as well as a massive army and shots of the woods that sound similar to what was glimpsed in previous trailers. Angelina Jolie, when speaking about the sequel, explained where the main returning characters find themselves and how that will shape the story. Here's what she had to say.

"Now, in this one, we return and we see that Aurora is older and they're facing the world and challenges of the world and it is being emphasized to them how different they are. They are encouraged to not be a family and pulled apart by their differences. We really pose the question and fight for the belief that what is different makes you stronger. What is family and what defines family is what you believe in."

Maleficent, released in 2014, grossed an impressive $758 million worldwide. While it took a while to get a sequel off the ground, Disney is hoping to further capitalize on what has already been a very profitable year for them. The rest of the cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith. Joachim Ronning is in the director's chair. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is set to arrive in theaters on October 18. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.