The time is finally here. Though we're surprisingly getting this late in the day. The new teaser trailer for Maleficent 2:Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the global box-office hit Maleficent, has arrived.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their roles as the dark fairy Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively. These two characters from the studio's animated classic Sleeping Beautyhad their untold story brought to life on screen in 2014's Maleficent. They are joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters nationwide October 18, 2019! This fantasy adventure picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney's most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora.

The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

In the original, a beautiful young woman of pure heart known as Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) had an idyllic life in a forest kingdom. When an invading army threatened the land, Maleficent rose up to become its fiercest protector. However, a terrible betrayal hardened her heart and twisted her into a creature bent on revenge. She engaged in an epic battle with the invading king's successor, then curses his newborn daughter, Aurora,- realizing only later that the child holds the key to peace in the kingdom. It's possible that the sequel could further expand the Sleeping Beauty myth, since that character is one of the few not directly getting the Disney live-action treatment.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is arriving timed to the Halloween movie going season, and will surely be one of this fall's biggest releases. It is one of the few scary movies aimed at children of all ages, and should dominate the horror landscape, though MGM is also getting in on the kid friendly Halloween spectrum a week earlier with their animated The Addams Family movie, which should also do quite well for itself. Maleficent 2 will be directly competing with Zombieland: Double Tap and Blumhouse's action horror thriller The Hunt.

Disney dropped some images from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil as well as the trailer, which comes direct from Walt Disney Studios.