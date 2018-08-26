Some of you may have not even realized that Maleficent 2 had begun filming. But after three short months, this Disney sequel starring Angelina Jolie has already wrapped production. Director Joachim Rønning shared the information on social media along with a final set photo of the cast and crew together one last time. Rønning had this to say.

"That's a wrap on Maleficent 2 - and what a ride it's been! A big thank you to this amazing UK crew for spending the summer with me at Pinewood Studios - so close to Heathrow, yet so far away :) I hope you all get some well deserved time off before your next adventure."

Elle Fanning, who plays Aurora in the sequel, also jumped on Instagram to let her followers know that Maleficent 2 had wrapped. Hinting at the film's Sleeping Beauty background, she offered these words to fans, as she stepped out of character for the last time.

"Putting Aurora to sleep for now, but she'll wake up in 2020 #Maleficent2 #LASTDAY."

Maleficent arrived in 2014 and was one of Disney's first attempts at resurrecting their classic animated movies in a live-action setting. The story focused on Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent, as played by Angelina Jolie. Though it opened to mixed reviews, the fantasy adventure pulled in $758 million worldwide, turning this bad girl into a sympathetic heroine that Disney fans fell in love with. It was inevitable that she get a sequel. Let's just hope it fares better than Alice Through the Looking Glass, which was Disney's first attempt at giving one of there new live-action remakes a sequel.

Maleficent 2 began shooting this past May, just as the summer season was getting underway. We haven't heard any really plot details yet. The previous movie ended with Maleficent waking Princess Aurora from her slumber instead of Prince Phillip. The cruel king has been defeated. Now, we'll get to see what happens after the fairy tale ends and everyone gets real.

Rønning shot a majority of the sequel at Pinewood Studios, where he gathered his cast and crew for this one final set photo. Though she may be hard to spot, you can see Angelina Jolie just right of the clapperboard being held by the young man in the center.

Along with Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, the ensemble cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a possible romantic interest for Maleficent. Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville are also back as the hilarious pixies. Deadpool bad guy Ed Skrein will be taking on another villainous role here. Here's the official synopsis released by Disney.

"A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney's most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora, Maleficent II continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within."

You can check out director Joachim Rønning and Elle Fanning's Instagram posts here.