A new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil featurette has been released. We're a little over a month away from the highly anticipated sequel and Disney is ramping up the promotional campaign. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and other members of the cast are shown in the featurette reflecting on the legacy of the iconic villain and the upcoming brand-new chapter in her story. The whole cast also took some time to praise Jolie for portrayal of the titular character.

According to Prince Phillip actor Harris Dickinson, Angelina Jolie is a "force of nature" in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. This sentiment is echoed throughout the featurette and it appears that Jolie really enjoys playing the character on the big screen. When talking about playing the character, the actress finds that there's more to her than meets the eye. She explains.

"Maleficent is a character who people used to think of as one thing and now we know more of who she is... I love Maleficent. She's like my alter ego."

Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil shows that the years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge, and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.

It's been five years since Maleficent hit theaters and many are wondering if the sequel will be able to capture the success of the original at the box office. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on the same day as Zombieland 2: Double Tap, which could hurt Angelina Jolie's return. Initial box office estimates find the sequel with a domestic opening between $30-50 million, with conservative estimates at $37 million. The first installment opened with $69 million domestically, so the sequel could end up seeing a pretty big drop in comparison.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in theaters on October 18th and is directed by Joachim Ronning. The story is by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Woolverton, Noah Harpster, and Micah Fitzerman-Blue. The movie is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie, and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Michael Vieira, and Woolverton serving as executive producers.

Hopes are high for the sequel, but it doesn't look like it will meet the box office success of the first installment. With that being said, fans are just hoping that the sequel will be able to live up to the story of the first movie. You can watch the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil featurette below, thanks to the Walt Disney Studios YouTube channel.