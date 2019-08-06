Disney has dominated the box office in 2019, breaking its own previous record for a single year. But we've still got five more months left to go, and the studio isn't done delivering hits just yet. Next up for Disney is Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the smash hit Maleficent. Today, we have a brand new poster featuring Angelina Jolie as the Dark Fairy. And this time she is joined by her friends and foes in this thrilling follow-up.

Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.

The new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil poster from the sequel to the global box-office hit Maleficent has Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprising their roles as the dark fairy Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively. The pair are joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is hitting theaters nationwide just in time for a Halloween treat the whole family can enjoy, opening October 18, 2019.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney's most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora.

The Disney sequel continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil's arrival in theaters marks the 60th Anniversary of the original Sleeping Beauty animated movie that serves as the introduction to Maleficent and her evil ways. Sleeping Beauty was released in December 1969, and told this fairy tale from a decidedly different viewpoint. Concerning the title, Disney actually released the original 2014 movie in some international markets with the subtitle Mistress of Evil, so it is being referred to as Maleficent 2 outside the states to avoid any confusion.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives as the fourth live-action adaptation of an animated movie to be released in 2019. Dumbo kicked off the year, followed by Aladdin and The Lion King. Both Aladdin and The Lion King have earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and it's expected that Maleficent will be able to pull off a similar feat this fall. It is only the third sequel to a Disney live-action adaptation of an animated original, though. It follows in the footsteps of 102 Dalmatians, which arrived way back in 2000, and Alice Through the Looking Glass, which hit theaters in 2016 as one of Disney's rare misfires.

This latest look at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives direct from Walt Disney Studios. You can take a look as the Dark Fairy rises to the challenge this October.