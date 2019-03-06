Disney have finally pulled the veil off Maleficent 2 this morning. We now have the official title, the release date, and the first teaser poster. Angelina Jolie is back in all of her wicked goodness, showing the horn headed dark angel as she gets ready for another fantastical adventure.

The Maleficent sequel is officially titled Mistress of Evil, hinting that Angelina Jolie's iconic Disney villain is not getting up to any good in this follow-up to the hugely successful 2014 live-action take on the villain prominently featured in the 1959 animated classic Sleeping Beauty. We don't get an official synopsis this time around.

The original movie showed off Maleficent's origin. As a beautiful young woman of pure heart, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) had an idyllic life in a forest kingdom. When an invading army threatened the land, Maleficent rose up to become its fiercest protector. However, a terrible betrayal hardened her heart and twisted her into a creature bent on revenge. She engaged in an epic battle with the invading king's successor, then curses his newborn daughter, Aurora,- realizing only later that the child holds the key to peace in the kingdom. It's possible that the sequel could further expand the Sleeping Beauty myth, since that character is one of the few not directly getting the Disney live-action treatment.

The poster will be familiar to fans of the first Maleficent. We get Angelina looking very angelic as a shard of light shines on her through the darkness. Her eyes are wide open. She isn't smiling. She smirks. We also see one of her wings, which were cut off in the first movie, leading her down that pitch black road to revenge.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is giving off Elvira vibes, to say the least. Disney is positioning the sequel as a big Halloween release, which is perfect. The fantasy adventure will arrive two weeks prior, showing up in theaters on October 18 of this year. It shouldn't be long before we're treated to the first trailer.

The only other movie opening on October 18 right now is an untitled Blumhouse horror movie, which should be a nice companion to Maleficent: MIstress of Evil. We got something for families and something for older teenagers and adults to look forward to. Zombieland: Double Tap will be opening the week prior, alongside the first ever big screen animated Addams Family movie. And the week before that, we're getting DC's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. There aren't too many hard hitting horror movies coming for Halloween just yet. So Maleficent may just rule the month. It'll be a big box office hit for sure.

