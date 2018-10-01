Netflix has released the first trailer for MaleVolent. This looks like one of the many movies that the streaming service has been developing that has sort of caught us off guard. Not only does this look like it could be a potentially fun way to kick off a month celebrated by horror lovers, but the movie arrives on Netflix in just a few days on October 5. Will this be a welcome early Halloween surprise for genre fans? Or is it merely a run of the mill horror flick that is getting dumped to a streaming service? Hard to say just yet, but the trailer packs quite the bloody punch.

Even taking some of the initially brutal imagery out of the equation, like a man getting his head absolutely caved in with a shovel, the whole wonky-sounding self-help tape that is playing in the background is unsettling all on its own. Add in the creepy old house that might have ghosts in it, the deception from a couple of alleged paranormal investigators that goes way south and the seriously creepy undead children, not to mention the copious amounts of blood, and it kind of becomes the everything bagel of horror movies. What more could you want?

Then again, this could end up suffering from "too much" syndrome. But by the looks of it, this could come as something of a nice, early Halloween surprise for horror loves. It doesn't hurt that Netflix has the ability to show us a trailer for something such as Malevolent just four days before it's scheduled to be released. They have the power to actually surprise subscribers like this since they don't rely on box office, which is pretty unique. And it's not like this will cost those who already have Netflix anything extra to watch it. Not a lot to lose with this one.

Malevolent centers on a brother and sister team, Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). The two are nothing more than scam artists who prey on the grief stricken, who are particularly vulnerable. They convince these unfortunate souls that Angela has the ability to contact the dead. Simple enough. That is, until Mrs. Green (Celia Imrie) summons the pair to her home, an orphanage that was once home to a string of murders of young girls. Angela grows less and less certain of what's real and what isn't. The duo suffers the ultimate reality check when they are confronted by the true horrors and terrifying past that lie hidden within the walls of the orphanage.

This movie comes from the mind of director Olaf de Fleur, who doesn't seem to have a lot of big-name projects on his resume that most moviegoers would be familiar with. The screenplay was penned by Ben Katai and Eva Konstantopoulos. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Malevolent from the Netflix streaming YouTube channel for yourself below. And if you dig what's going on, be sure to check it out when it hits the streaming service this weekend.