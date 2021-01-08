James Wan is one of the hottest filmmakers in Hollywood right now. But despite the hype, Wan likes to play things close to his chest. Very few details are known about his upcoming horror movie Malignant. Now, it has been revealed that the film will be getting an R rating for "Strong horror violence, gruesome images, and for language."

James Wan is well known in horror circles for his contributions to the genre. He was the one who kickstarted the Saw franchise back in 2004. Then, in between working on The Fast and the Furious and Aquaman, Wan also created the Insidious and Conjuring cinematic universes, and their spinoffs.

Naturally, there is a great deal of curiosity regarding the details of Malignant. There were rumors that the movie is going to be an adaptation of the graphic novel Malignant Man that Wan had previously created. But the filmmaker responded to the rumors by clarifying that, "It's definitely not a superhero film. Malignant is an original thriller not based off any existing IP."

Since Saw, Wan has not made any movies that require a great deal of blood and gore, so the fact that Malignant has earned an R rating for strong violence and gruesome images means this will probably be Wan's bloodiest film in years. In a previous interview, Annabelle Wallis, who had worked with Wan on the Conjuring spinoffs, described Malignant as "special" and "brave".

"I think we have something very special. I think it's genre-bending. I think it's so brave. It's so original. I just haven't read anything like it. And you know, again, I'm at a place in my life and my career where it's time to be brave. It's time to push. And James Wan, we worked together on Annabelle, which was the first time I ever came to America. And then, he watched The Loudest Voice, and he said he loved my work. So, he was like, "I wrote this part for you, Annabelle. Let's collaborate." I think I've found in him such a wonderful collaborator, and I know that we will continue working together for years to come. He's kind, and he's so good at what he does. And I think it's really going to be something that audiences are pretty wowed by because it's a real passion project for him. So, I'm very excited. Yeah, let's see! That's what good art and good cinema is. You kind of throw it out there, and then you don't know how people are going to react. That's the exciting thing, you know."

While Malignant was supposed to come out in 2020, the global lockdown of theaters made its release impossible. The film is now scheduled to release this year, but whether that release will be in theaters or on VOD remains to be seen.

Directed by James Wan, Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel, George Young, Maddie Hasson, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie. The film is set to be released in 2021. This news originated at /film.