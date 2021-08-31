James Wan returns to horror with the new movie Malignant and a creepy new trailer has just been released by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. Set to drop on Sept. 10, the movie will be premiering both in theaters and on HBO Max for a 31-day window. The new trailer provides another good look at what's to come in the movie from the modern horror mastermind, and you can watch the video below.

James Wan, who helped spearhead the Saw and Conjuring franchises, directed the horror movie. He used a screenplay by Akela Cooper (M3GAN, The Nun 2) with a story by Wan & Ingrid Bisu and Cooper. Malignant is produced by Wan and Michael Clear, with Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu, and Lei Han serving as executive producers.

The logline from Warner Bros. Pictures reads: "Malignant is the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James Wan (Aquaman, Furious 7). The film marks director Wan's return to his roots with this new original horror thriller. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities."

"To go back to what is my place of love... it was comforting," Wan recently told Total Film. "I felt like it might be cool to make something under the radar, that's not based on any IP, an original story. Keep it as low-key as possible and make it really fun. The goal was to go back to my indie horror roots but at the same time, do something that I've never done before."

Of Malignant's inspirations, Wan added: "It's my take on that particular '80s trope of storytelling where a victim starts seeing through the vision of a killer. There was a period where there were a lot of movies like that, and I'm a big fan of that particular sub-genre. Movies like The Eyes of Laura Mars. I wanted to do my own version, crossed with my love of [Brian] De Palma and [Dario] Argento and [Mario] Bava."

Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, The Mummy), Maddie Hasson (YouTube's Impulse, Mr. Mercedes), George Young (Containment), Michole Briana White (Black Mafia Family, Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Palm Beach, Reckoning), Jake Abel (Supernatural, Percy Jackson), and Ingrid Bisu (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun).

Also on board are director of photography Don Burgess, editor Kirk Morri (Aquaman, The Conjuring 2), production designer Desma Murphy (art director, Aquaman, Furious 7), as well as costume designer Lisa Norcia (Insidious: The Last Key). The music is by Joseph Bishara, who has composed the score for all seven films in The Conjuring Universe, among many others.

Malignant has been rated R for strong horror violence and gruesome images, and for language. It is set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on Sept. 10, 2021, in theaters nationwide. That same day the movie will also begin streaming on HBO Max via their Ad-Free plan in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision for 31 days from theatrical release. The new trailer comes to us from Warner Bros. Pictures.