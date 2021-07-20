Warner Bros. has released a brand new trailer for Malignant. This is an original horror movie from James Wan, who has asserted himself as something of a modern horror master. Wan is the co-creator of Saw and Insidious and, perhaps most importantly, the main man behind The Conjuring universe. This represents his return to the horror genre following Aquaman, and it looks to be everything we've come to expect from the filmmaker over the years.

The trailer wastes no time. We see a woman having terrifying visions, leaving her to wake up in a panicked sweat. But as blood begins spilling in the real world, it becomes clear these visions are far more than just nightmares. Things escalate further when we learn of her old, supposedly imaginary friend Gabriel. Turns out he may not have been so imaginary after all. It promises lots of scares and a seemingly high body count.

Malignant centers on Madison, who is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders. Her torment worsens when she discovers that these waking dreams are actually terrifying realities. The cast includes Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, The Mummy), Maddie Hasson (Impulse, Mr. Mercedes), George Young (Containment), Michole Briana White (Black Mafia Family, Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Palm Beach, Reckoning), Jake Abel (Supernatural, Percy Jackson) and Ingrid Bisu (T he Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun).

As has been the case with all of Warner Bros.' movies this year, Malignant will be available both in theaters and on HBO Max in the US on the same day. Subscribers will be able to stream the movie at no additional cost. While the strategy proved controversial, many of the studio's 2021 titles, such as Godzilla vs. Kong and, more recently, Space Jam: A New Legacy, have done well at the box office despite also being available on a major streaming service.

James Wan directed from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (M3GAN, The Nun 2), working from a story by Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Cooper. Wan also produced with Michael Clear. Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han are on board as executive producers. Wan reteamed with several frequent collaborators behind the scenes as well. This includes director of photography Don Burgess and editor Kirk Morri, as well as production designer Desma Murphy and costume designer Lisa Norcia. The music is by Joseph Bishara, who has composed the score for all seven movies in The Conjuring Universe.

While James Wan made himself know to Hollywood as a horror director, he has also asserted himself as capable of handling billion-dollar blockbusters. Wan directed Furious 7, the highest-grossing entry in the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as Aquaman, the biggest DC movie in history at the box office. He's currently directing Aquaman 2, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is slated to hit theaters late next year. Malignant arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on September 10 from Warner Bros.