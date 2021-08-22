As the horror season approaches we are starting to see news and trailers for some great news movies and shows to feed our hunger. The latest TV spot from Malignant adds another one to watch to our growing list.

It's no secret that James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Insidious) has become a household name as far as modern day horror films go. So when it was announced that he would be behind the new Warner Bros./New Line film Malignant,everyone was excited. The new movie is set to be released in theaters & on HBO Max September 10th 2021. With only one month until the new film's release, a new TV spot has been released and has made its way online. In the 30-second clip we see why Wan is becoming a master at his craft and why we are looking forward to this movie.

One month until the nightmare becomes real. James Wan's Malignant is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* September 10. #MalignantMovie



The cast stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Ingrid Bisu, Michole Briana White and Jacqueline McKenzie ﻿and is shaping up to be another classic to be watched for years.

Wan has not only seen success in the horror genre but in the world of super heroes as well as we saw in Aquaman. Now with Aquaman 2 on the horizon, Wan is taking us back to his roots and we couldn't be happier.

"I wanted to make a movie in between those two giant films, which, just something smaller, more intimate, and really harken back to the style of filmmaking or the kind of films that excited me when I was when much younger, when I was a teen growing up, idolizing filmmakers like De Palma, Argento, and all that. I just thought, 'When am I ever going to get the chance to do a film like this ever again? Now is the time for me to use this opportunity to make the kind of movies that I don't think really get made at this level anymore.' And so it really came from the want to just make a hark back, a throwback kind of film. And this was just a story that I came about that really fit that desire."

Most of what we know from Malignant is goings to be left in secret and for us to see in the film. Which based on Wan's previous films, this is no surprise as he likes to keep things pretty close to the chest. For now we have just a little footage but with less than a month out before it theaters, we are going to just have to wait.

You can watch the footage below and see for yourself. Let us know what you think of the new film and TV spot. Based on Wan's history,it will most likely be another winner. For all the latest news make sure you keeping following us.