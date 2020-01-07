Actor and Evil Dead star, Bruce Campbell aka The Chin, has taken to social media to express his desire to join Mallrats 2, currently entitled Twilight of the Mallrats. Campbell called out to writer and director Kevin Smith personally, requesting to play the Milk Man in the long-awaited follow-up.

Kevin. Can I play the Milk Man? Seriously. https://t.co/cE2o8t8c7m — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 7, 2020

This would be a great move, because let's be honest, everything's better with Bruce Campbell, and the actor could slot very nicely in with the likes of Jay and Silent Bob and the rest of the mall-obsessed gang. His back catalogue would also give writer/director Kevin Smith ample opportunity for nerdy callbacks and references, perhaps the mysterious Milk Man could have one hand that is put to use in the Mallrats 2 finale.

Little is known about the sequel, other than the return of some of the original's characters and the fact that it will once again be helmed by Kevin Smith, who announced the project a short while ago on Instagram.

"2019 was seriously one of the best years of my life! So many of my dreams came true this year, as well as a few big things too dazzling to even dare dream about! From the return of @jayandsilentbob, to having my career literally cemented at the legendary @chinesetheatres, to Clerks being accepted into the @librarycongress - 2019 kept giving and giving! Sooooo glad I didn't drop dead back in 2018, because I would've missed all the stuff I listed with my pic. Thank you to everyone who supported the #jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour: we've made over 3 million bucks from our 2 @fathomevents screenings and the 37 cities we've visited so far (Tour resumes January 10th in Oakland for another 25 cities through Feb 26). Many thanks for powering my dopey dream of reopening the Askewniverse and making me and @jaymewes feel so welcomed in all your towns and cities! It's gonna be hard for 2020 to measure up to 2019 - but I'm off to a fun start by writing stuff for Brodie Bruce & Co. to say in the new script I'm calling TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS! The CLERKS III script is also underway, so we'll see which flick will be my first film of the roaring 20's!"

With the first movie having been released way back in 1995, Mallrats 2 needs to be worth the wait, and adding Campbell into the mix could be just the ingredient that it needs. This comes to us from Bruce Campbell's official Twitter account