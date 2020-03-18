Coronavirus concerns shutting down many major movie and television projects might mean nothing will be filming anytime soon, but for filmmaker Kevin Smith, the free time is giving him plenty of time to write. Taking to Facebook in the midst of his self-isolation, Smith told his fans on Tuesdays he's been climbing on Snake Mountain and hiking in Runyon Canyon to help pass the time. "And now that everything has been canceled for a month or two, I will have time to finish the Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks 3 scripts," Smith also says, adding: "Hiking and writing: that's my pandemic plan. Stay safe, my friends."

Smith has been talking about developing a sequel to Mallrats for years, and there were previous efforts from the director to shoot the movie in 2016. Behind the scenes, however, the project did not go quite as swimmingly as he had hoped for, leading to delays and recastings. The project would then evolve into an episodic television series, though Smith would later reveal he was having issues finding a network or streaming home for the pitched show. Following the successful release of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Smith returned to the idea of making a Mallrats movie sequel, revealing he'd begun work on the script for a second movie called Twilight of the Mallrats.

The third Clerks movie has had a similar history to Mallrats 2 with its false starts despite Smith's best efforts. Though Kevin Smith was eager to make a third movie after releasing Clerks 2, the project stalled as original actor Jeff Anderson was not interested in reprising the fan favorite role of Randal Graves. As it just wouldn't be a Clerks movie without both Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal, Smith wisely knew not to pursue the project unless Anderson would one day change his mind. That moment finally came last fall when Smith revealed Anderson had finally agreed to return to the Quick Stop, giving Smith the go-ahead to begin work on the third (and perhaps final) installment of the Clerks movie series.

Last fall, Smith revisited many of his classic characters with the release of his latest movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Serving as essentially a reboot of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back while simultaneously satirizing reboots in general, the movie is a treat for longtime fans of Smith, as it's filled with Easter eggs and classic character returns for people to watch out for. Still, for as much as people love Jay and Silent Bob, many longtime Smith fans also fondly remember the main characters of Mallrats and Clerks. It will be interesting to check back in with them for their respective sequels, though, of course, we would expect Jay and Silent Bob to be present again in both movies as well.

With fans of Smith eagerly anticipating both Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks 3, the news of Smith moving forward with these productions brings about a small slice of good news in the midst of a horrifying pandemic. Times may seem pretty tough as of this point, but in some small way, it helps to have something positive to look forward to. This news comes to us from Kevin Smith on Facebook.