Kevin Smith is currently working on Twilight of the Mallrats and revealed that he has been watching the first installment a lot to keep inspired. In addition, the director/writer revealed some fan-favorite characters who will be returning. All of this information was revealed during the Focus Features screening of Mallrats earlier this week. Fans were excited to hear Smith talk about the 1995 classic, but a lot of them were more interested in the sequel updates. Luckily, Smith was just fine with doing both.

Kevin Smith was in his early 20s when he wrote and directed Mallrats. He's now almost 50-years old and has lived a lot of life since the mid-1990s. So, how does Smith get back to the version of himself that originally wrote that material? As it turns out, the inspiration isn't too far away. Smith had this to say about the Mallrats 2 writing process.

"I am in the process of writing Twilight of the Mallrats now - the Mallrats sequel. I've been re-watching Mallrats quite a bit lately, trying to approximate the mindset of the kid who wrote this movie while, at the same time, telling a story in a location that barely exists anymore."

Mallrats 2 will feature the return of several familiar faces, including Jason Lee's Brodie Bruce and Michael Rooker's Mr. Svenning. Now, Kevin Smith has revealed that Renee Humphrey's Tricia "Trish the Dish" Jones character will return. Smith says, "There's a follow-up to Trish's story in Twilight of the Mallrats. Scandalous." The director did not go into details about what Tricia has been up to, but one can certainly use their imagination, along with some information from the first installment.

Kevin Smith also says Ethan Suplee is returning for Mallrats 2 and "is half" his size now and "RIPPED like LaFours. In Twilight of the Mallrats, he is the new mall security guy. Jacked." Speaking of LaFours, Sven-Ole Thorson is back to reprise his role in the sequel as the Eden Prairie Mall security guard. Suplee and Thorson will more than likely share some scenes together, which should make for some good comedy. Smith was not kidding about Suplee. The actor has lost over 200 pounds and started lifting weights to maintain muscle and looks like a new person.

Finally, Kevin Smith says that the original ending is important to the new story. "Shannon's arrest is a crucial plot point" in Mallrats 2. Shannon is Ben Affleck's character in the first installment, which leads one to believe that Affleck will be included in the sequel too. As usual, Smith is all about revealing many of the details and cameos from his projects before they hit the big screen. As for now, there's no word on when production will be able to begin, but Smith will make sure that everybody knows and is prepared for his latest opus. All of the Mallrats 2 information was revealed by Smith during the Focus Features Facebook screening of Mallrats.