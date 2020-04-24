Twilight of the Mallrats is making tremendous progress with its preproduction, as Kevin Smith has now completed the first draft of the screenplay. On social media, Smith told his fans he's been working on the screenplay while he's been staying at home, continuously keeping fans updated on his progress. Now, the first draft of the script is in the can, as Smith posted an image of the cover page for Twilight of the Mallrats on Instagram. You can take a look at the photo below, and also note the date and its "First Draft" label.

"I finally finished a funny first draft of "TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS"! 25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse!" Smith writes in the caption. He also confirms the returns of several major characters from the first movie, adding that the new story will include Brodie (Jason Lee), Rene (Shannen Doherty), Willam (Ethan Suplee), Gwen (Joey Lauren Adams), Brandy (Claire Forlani), T.S. (Jeremy London), Trish (Renee Humphrey), Mr. Svenning (Michael Rooker), LaFours (Sven-Ole Thorsen), and, of course, the rebooted Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith). These characters will serve as the "returning 'Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and 'happily ever after' is easier to say than live!"

Divulging a little more about the screenplay, Smith notes that the material written for Jay and Silent Bob is some of his "favorite conceptual comedy" he's ever written, and that the whole script is "silly, sentimental and sweet." The filmmaker also promises that the 98-page screenplay features a story that "moves like a brakeless bullet train." Of course, for obvious reasons, Smith also notes that it will be several months at the least before the project can begin shooting. This will also give Smith plenty of time to tweak the script with additional rewrites before the project begins principal photography.

For now, Kevin Smith will continue to use his time at home to finish other creative endeavors he's been working on. Previously, he told his followers he was also going to use this time to work on the screenplay for Clerks 3, another anticipated sequel Smith fans have been craving for years. Additionally, Smith says he's about to begin a new draft of Moose Jaws as well. Described by the filmmaker as "Jaws with a moose," the movie will be a follow-up to Smith's previous movies Tusk and Yoga Hosers, with Lily-Rose Depp and Harley Quinn Smith reprising their roles from the latter.

Smith is going to have a lot to offer for his fans in the future, and the obvious downside is that it's going to take some time before we see any of it come to fruition. Major movie productions have been delayed or shut down for the safety of cast and crew members for the foreseeable future, and there's no telling when exactly things will get back to "normal" in Hollywood. Still, it's good to know Smith may have three screenplays all ready to go for when that time comes. The Twilight of the Mallrats script image shown above comes to us from Kevin Smith on Instagram.