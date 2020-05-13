Kevin Smith has revealed some new information about Twilight of the Mallrats. Another major character in the View Askewniverse is going to have a child in the sequel, according to Smith. The director has revealed that Shannen Doherty will be returning for the movie, reprising her role as Rene Mosier. In the first installment, Rene and Jason Lee's Brodie were in a relationship, and Smith says they're still together in the sequel with a child.

Brodie and Rene have a daughter in Twilight of the Mallrats named Banner. Obviously, the name is a nod to Marvel Comics hero Bruce Banner, aka the Incredible Hulk, which makes a lot of sense for Brodie. Kevin Smith has announced that actress Aparna Brielle will be taking on the role of Banner and it will be significant. He had this to say about the sequel below.

"Brodie has a surrogate Son in Twilight of the Mallrats who Brodie nicknamed P.S. Kid's a big Brodie fanboy who manages the Stash and he's a lifelong friend of Brodie's daughter, Banner. I wonder if their Star-Cros't story might be at the heart of the new flick? *SPOILERS!* It is."

Kevin Smith has not revealed who will be playing the "surrogate" son in Mallrats 2: Twilight of the Mallrats. The director/writer hopes to make the sequel next and is still hard at work putting the final touches on the story, while reaching out to friends to take part. Smith says he even wrote a part for Ben Affleck to return, which will more than likely happen. Shannen Doherty "loved" the script, according to Smith and Jason Lee is in the middle of reading it right now.

Aparna Brielle is no stranger to the View Askewniverse, having already starred in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot as Jihad. Kevin Smith has been hard at work on Mallrats 2: Twilight of the Mallrats for decades, but he has gone through and reconfigured how the story will play out on the big screen. The original idea was to have a Die Hard-style of storyline, but that has been abandoned. As for when he'll be able to start work on the sequel, that is anybody's guess at the moment.

With the unconventional success of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith can pretty much do whatever he wants at this point in time. The director avoided the typical theatrical release with a screening tour after two nights of special event screenings in traditional movie theaters. However, depending on when Mallrats 2: Twilight of the Mallrats goes into production, the entertainment industry will have undergone some major changes, including the theater going experience, along with the gathering of large crowds. Maybe Smith will come up with another way to get his sequel out. You can read the latest Mallrats 2 updates below, thanks to Kevin Smith's Twitter account.

