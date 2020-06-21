Kevin Smith is one filmmaker who has always positioned himself as a man of the common people, rather than belonging to an exclusive clique of Hollywood plutocrats. Smith's latest film, the much-awaited sequel to his 1995 cult classic movie Mallrats, is gearing up to begin shooting. And the filmmaker wants fans to decide what the official title of the project should be.

"The big question right now, and we can throw this out to the audience too, two titles. I love Twilight of the Mallrats, but the other day I put up an Instagram post where it was me and Ethan together and I wrote Mallrats Too, T-O-O, and somebody was like, 'There's your title.' I was like, 'Oh sh*t, was it that obvious? Did I miss it?' So you got two options. Would you rather see ... In a world where you are looking to see a Mallrats sequel, I understand not everyone is, but if you're someone that's interested in this sort of thing would you rather that movie be called Twilight of the Mallrats or simply Mallrats Too? Let's leave that up to the audience man."

So which title will work better for the movie? Twilight of the Mallrats has a vaguely depressing ring to it, while Mallrats Too feels like a cutesy spin on Mallrats: Part 2, in the same vein as Teen Wolf Too and Look Who's Talking Too, and those films didn't exactly live up to the legacy of the originals. In any case, Smith has plenty of time to really ponder the question with his online following and arrive at a title that everyone likes.

The original Mallrats told the story of a couple of slackers named T.S. Quint and Brodie Bruce who arrive at the mall to forget their romantic troubles. Through a series of high-jinks and meetings with wacky characters and a guest appearance by Stan Lee, the two eventually get back together with their girlfriends.

While Mallrats was not well-received upon release, it has since become better appreciated for its narrative style by Kevin Smith fans. The movie is also a part of the View Askewniverse, the name given to the shared storylines from Smith's filmography, which includes Mallrats, Clerks and it's sequel, Dogma, the Jay and Silent Bob series, and Chasing Amy.

During the lockdown, Smith was able to finish the script for the Mallrats sequel, and he announced the project on Instagram in the following manner.

"25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse! Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning 'Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and 'happily ever after' is easier to say than live! The #jayandsilentbob stuff is some of my favorite conceptual comedy I've ever written but the whole script is silly, sentimental and sweet. And at 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train!"

With the reference to the script being 'sentimental', and his desire to have fans help in the naming of the film, it is clear Smith sees making Mallrats 2 as a labor of love and nostalgia. And considering the current state of the world, fans will be more than happy to take the trip down memory lane with him when the movie finally releases. This was first reported at ComicBook.com.