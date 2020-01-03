Kevin Smith has announced that he's working on Mallrats 2 again. The director also revealed the title for the sequel. 2019 was a great year for Smith as he finally put out Jay & Silent Bob Reboot for his fans with a well-received international tour. In addition, the director/writer recently said that the movie has made over $3 million, which when coupled with the tour, seemingly paved the way for Mallrats 2 to get back into his brain.

Kevin Smith recapped his 2019 and then talked about what he's currently working on. He says, "I'm off to a fun start by writing stuff for Brodie Bruce & Co. to say in the new script I'm calling Twilight of the Mallrats!" This is pretty great news for Smith fans because many had assumed the project was dead after a few attempts to get it rolling over the years. At one point, it was going to be a TV series, but Smith couldn't find any networks who were interested in putting it out.

With Mallrats 2, or Twilight of the Mallrats, on the way, it's unclear what Kevin Smith will be doing with the other long-awaited sequel that he just announced. Clerks 3 is also on the way and has a script. 2019 saw Smith reunite with Ben Affleck and Jeff Anderson, who plays Randal in the Clerks franchise. Since he and Anderson were talking again, he started work on the third installment in the trilogy, which will include some of his own life in the story. Randal has a heart attack in the movie and decides that his life has meant nothing, so he goes about turning everything around, with plans to make his own independant film at his old work place. The story will mirror Kevin Smith's own life story.

As for Mallrats 2, it's unclear if Kevin Smith will be utilizing the story that he had in 2015. At the time, the sequel was supposed to begin shooting in 2016, but that never happened. With so many things changing around him in the past few years, Smith may have gone in to do some touchups. You can read his 2015 storyline below.

"It's 20 years later and the mall is on the brink of shutting down. Just like the mall everywhere it's kind of on the way out... So it takes place as the mall is about to close and Brody Bruce, the Jason Lee character, is throwing his... he's got a comic book store, Body Bruce's Secret Stash, which we had introduced in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. He has moved it into the mall and he's throwing this Mallathon Comic Con to try to keep the mall alive. He's like the people in Back to the Future - 'Save the clock tower' - he's trying to save the mall and sh*t... RELATED: Mallrats 2 Gets Titled MallBrats, Script Is Finished The whole place finally has a crowd in it for the first time in years and the movie is stolen from Die Hard so in the middle of the Comic Con terrorists take over the mall and so originally the title of the script was Mallrats 2: Die Hard in a Mall. I don't think Fox is going to let us call it that so we might have to call it something else, but Brody teams up with everyone you remember and love from this movie, 18 characters from this movie come back in Mallrats 2 and then we add another generation as well, their kids as well."

Kevin Smith's original idea for Mallrats 2 sounds pretty intriguing, so hopefully he keeps the main angle of Brody trying to save the mall. The Die Hard bit has been done numerous times over the years, so he might go back and change that aspect up, though he may have ditched this idea altogether. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Smith has planned for the fans. You can check out Kevin Smith's Instagram 2019 recap and the Twilight of the Mallrats announcement below.