Universal Pictures released a brand new 60-second TV spot for Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, during the Grammy Awards telecast last night. This video features new footage of Cher as Ruby Sheridan, the mother of Meryl Streep's Donna and grandmother of Amanda Seyfried's Sophie. Cher is seen belting out the ABBA hit song "Fernando" while also offering her thanks when Tanya (Christine Baranski) toasts to "the woman of this, and every hour," unaware that Donna was referring to Sophie.

Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again. Ten years after Mamma Mia! The Movie grossed more than $600 million around the world, you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. With the film's original cast returning and new additions including Lily James as the young Donna and Cher as her mother, Ruby Sheridan, the musical comedy will open on July 20, 2018.

Reprising their roles from the original movie are Academy Award winner Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Oscar winner Colin Firth return to play Sophie's three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry. As the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, Lily James will play the role of Young Donna. Filling the roles of Young Rosie and Young Tanya are Alexa Davies (A Brilliant Young Mind) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Broadway's Beautiful). Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), while Young Bill is Josh Dylan (Allied) and Young Harry is Hugh Skinner (Kill Your Friends).

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, producers of the original film. Craymer is also the creator and producer of the worldwide smash-hit stage musical. Ol Parker, writer of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, writes and directs the sequel from a story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis and Parker. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus return to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Phyllida Lloyd, who directed the first movie, Richard Curtis and Nicky Kentish Barnes also serve as executive producers. Universal released the first Mamma Mia 2 trailer back in December, although it remains to be seen when the next full trailer will arrive.

The musical sequel will go up against 20th Century Fox's action-adventure Alita: Battle Angel, although it will also be sandwiched between two big weekends. Opening on July 13, 2018 is Sony's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Universal's Skyscraper and Warner Bros. The Nun, with Paramount's Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Warner Bros. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies opening on July 27, 2018. Along with this Grammy Awards TV spot, courtesy of Universal Pictures YouTube, we also have an international trailer that features even more new footage from this highly-anticipated musical sequel.