It's been 10 years since Mamma Mia! became one of the most successful movie musicals in history, and since everyone loves a party, especially one filled with ABBA music, Fathom Events and Universal Pictures are bringing the global blockbuster back to the big screen for two days only: Sunday, November 4, and Tuesday, November 6.

These special presentations of Mamma Mia! will not only feature the original film and its unforgettable music, but will also include a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes into the making of Mamma Mia! with "Meryl's Big Number," which explores how the complicated musical number for the title tune was put together, and featuring interviews with Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and director Phyllida Lloyd.

Mamma Mia! will play in more than 400 movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, November 4, and Tuesday, November 6, at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (local time). Tickets to "Mamma Mia!" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Based on the massively successful stage musical that took the West End and Broadway by storm before playing in more than 50 countries, Mamma Mia! is among the 10 highest-grossing movie musicals ever made, and led to the hit sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again that became a worldwide box-office hit this summer.

The movie weaves together 20 classic songs by ABBA in a story about Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a young woman who's about to be married on a Greek island when she discovers a secret that her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) never told her: Any one of three different men could be her father. Sophie invites them all to her wedding, and all three show up: Harry (Colin Firth), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) and Sam (Pierce Brosnan), as do the backup singers from Donna's old band, Rosie (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski), setting the stage for non-stop musical merriment. Said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations.

"Mamma Mia is pure joy, and we were tremendously excited when Universal Pictures invited us to help celebrate the movie's 10-year anniversary, it's a film for people of all ages to enjoy together, and one whose bright spirit is completely infectious. We hope movie lovers will dance, jive and have the time of their lives by enjoying 'Mamma Mia' on the big screen."

This will be the in-theater party of the fall season, so you better get them tickets quick. Along with this announcement we also have the 10th Anniversary poster featuring Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep in all their mother daughter glory. So get those Abba dancing shoes on and go to town. So what if you already own the DVD and have watched in millions of times. There's nothing quite like the experience of enjoying Mamma Mia! in a theater full of likeminded fans singing along.