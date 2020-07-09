Fans of 80s fantasy and practical special effects should take note of Man & Witch. The new movie is currently in the works and appears to be dripping with 80s nostalgia. First and foremost, it stars Tami Stronach, who is known best as the Childlike Empress from The NeverEnding Story. She will appear alongside several other stars from 80s classics, with the added bonus of featuring puppets crafted by The Jim Henson Creature Shop.

According to a new report, Man & Witch was written by Greg Steinbruner, Tami Stronach's husband. Rob Margolies (She Wants Me) is set to direct. The movie is described as "heartwarming homage to the lo-fi fantasy films of the '80s" and a "comic adventure that both fulfills and subverts the expectations of what a fantasy universe can be." Stronach, it's said, will star as a reclusive and powerful witch. The mysterious figure loses her heart to a hapless goatherd when he hires her to break a curse by an evil wizard. Filming is expected to begin in late fall, with production set to take place in and around New York.

Starring alongside Tami Stronach will be Sean Astin (The Goonies, The Lord of the Rings), Rhea Perlman (Cheers, Matilda), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, The Addams Family) and Michael Emerson (Lost, Person of Interest). There is no word on who they will be playing but Astin and Lloyd, in particular, will also play on the heartstrings of those fond of 80s movies. Further casting will be revealed at a later date.

Perhaps most importantly, The Jim Henson Creature Shop has been hired to created several puppets for the movie. Henson's company will be creating a talking sheep, goose and dog. It's said they will be portrayed by a mixture of real animals and puppets. Chase Brock will be handling choreography. 80s nostalgia is huge right now, but the decade in question was the golden age for Henson's creations. Not only did we have several Muppets movies, but The Dark Crystal came out in 1982. Also of note, Netflix recently released Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which was met with widespread acclaim. So having real-deal Henson creations in this movie will lend a lot of credibility to the project.

There is no word currently on distribution plans and no studio has, as of this writing, boarded the project. The filmmakers could be looking to finish the movie and secure distribution from a major studio or streaming service after the fact. Interestingly, Tami Stronach only has a handful of acting credits to her name and didn't act for more than 20 years following her appearance in The NeverEnding Story, which was originally released in 1984. Her other credits include Poslední z Aporveru and Ultra Low. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.