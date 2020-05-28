DC fans were hit with some rather unexpected news recently when it was revealed that Henry Cavill is in talks to return as Superman. The actor and Warner Bros. parted ways about two years ago following the release of Justice League and it seemed like his time filling in Clark Kent's shoes was done. But those hoping to see Man of Steel 2 as part of this unexpected return need to temper expectations for the time being.

Multiple reports have stated that Man of Steel 2 is not currently on the table right now as part of this new deal with Henry Cavill. It's stated that there is no script for the sequel currently, nor does Warner Bros. have any plans to get one written. Instead, the studio seems to be focusing on other DC Films projects that they currently have coming down the pipeline, such as The Batman, Aquaman 2, Black Adam and Shazam 2. So, even though Cavill is expected to suit up as Superman yet again, it's expected that another solo movie is a long way off, if it ever happens with Cavill at all.

Instead, Henry Cavill will appear in other DC movies alongside his fellow heroes. This has been likened to how Mark Ruffalo's Hulk has been used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is no confirmation as to what specific movie or movies the actor will appear in at this time. Fans have been hoping to see Superman duke it out with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, but that has since been declared unlikely by various reports. Shazam 2 would make sense, given that Superman made a memorable cameo appearance at the end of the first movie, even though it wasn't Cavill in the suit. The Flash solo movie would also seem like a good fit at this point.

Henry Cavill first portrayed Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Directed by Zack Snyder, it was the first entry in what we have come to know as the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU for short. It was met with a mixed response critically upon arrival but made a solid $668 million at the box office. Cavill returned for 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which brought Ben Affleck's Batman into the fold. Even though the movie grossed $873 million worldwide, it proved to be intensely divisive and complicated things for DC Films moving forward. Cavill returned once more in 2017's ill-fated Justice League which, as originally presented, was a critical and commercial disappointment.

It was recently confirmed that HBO Max will release Zack Snyder's Justice League, commonly known as the fabled Snyder Cut, next year. It will be a dramatically different version than what we saw in theaters, so we could be seeing more of Henry Cavill as Kal-El when the new version arrives in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. This news was previously reported by Deadline.