Zack Snyder has shed some light on what he would have done with Man of Steel 2. In a new interview with BroBible this week, Snyder spoke about the release of his next movie, Army of the Dead, which hits Netflix this month. As the filmmaker is also still riding the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in March, the conversation also turned to the filmmakers work in the DCEU along with what could have been.

After helming Henry Cavill in Man of Steel in 2013, Snyder directed the crossover movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He never got the chance to develop Man of Steel 2, and now that writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and producer J. J. Abrams are rebooting Superman for Warner Bros., the sequel's chances seem far less likely. In his new interview, Snyder expanded on what could've happened in Man of Steel 2, which would've involved bringing in a powerful extra-terrestrial foe.

"We talked about a Brainiac movie. But, I do think that the Kryptonians that are in the Phantom Zone are probably still around, and there was always a possibility for their return. Faora [General Zod's right-hand-woman] and whoever's left. That always was the thing that was out there that we talked about as a possible sequel, follow-up. And I just always think that it's best to give Superman these kinds of extraterrestrial challenges because I think that you got to be careful with his... I mean, other than Lex, and of course, you'd have to continue with Lex because Lex is the real nemesis, but I think you really have to look outside of the Earth for challenges for him because of how powerful he is."

As far as Cavill's version of Superman, Zack Snyder says he doesn't see himself taking any drastic changes with the character, instead continuing on with the same Kal-El we saw in Man of Steel and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I don't know that I would've taken him in a different direction than the direction I was taking him. I think Henry is a great Superman. I have a great time working with Henry. We endeavored to make him in Man of Steel a modern Superman in that, in his relationship to society and/or the modern world: we did that now, and what would happen if... And it's kind of what the movie is about, frankly. Man of Steel is about: what if we really had a Superman? What would it mean?"

In any case, it would seem that Cavill's best shot at getting another Superman movie would be through restoring the "Snyderverse." Because the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut social media campaign was ultimately successful, many fans are now calling for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderverse. The goal is to allow Snyder to continue to make his own superhero movies set in the Snyderverse, completely separate from the other upcoming DCEU movies like Aquaman 2.

As of now, there are no plans at Warner Bros. for Snyder to develop any new superhero movies. His next movie, Army of the Dead, will premiere on Netflix on May 21. You can check out the full interview with Snyder at BroBible.