Former DC President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns spoke about Man of Steel 2, noting that the sequel is needed, while also talking about how important the Superman character is. While Johns is no longer on board with DC, he helped shape Aquaman and Shazam! over the past few months to inform their new standalone movies, which were both standouts at last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. Johns is currently developing a Green Lantern Corps film for Warner Bros. that he hopes will be able to reinvent the Green Lantern character.

Details about Man of Steel 2 have been scarce and nobody has really come out to confirm that the sequel is happening. Superman actor Henry Cavill has been teasing the film for months, while also joking about it as well. He recently joked that the movie could come out anywhere between 2019 and 2045. And now, Geoff Johns spoke about the possibility of the sequel, noting that it's not really his business anymore. However, he agreed with an interviewer who said that the sequel was needed and had this to say.

"You're absolutely right. And I know, look working with Walter Hamada and Toby (Emmerich) over there... they feel the same way. So, um, you know, when you talk to them, you should absolutely ask them that question."

While Geoff Johns could not confirm nor deny the development of Man of Steel 2, he did comment on the importance of the Superman character. He agrees that Superman is important and could be dropping a subtle hint that the sequel announcement is on the way. However, he noted again that it's not any of his business any more. He explains.

"Everyone loves Superman and knows how important Superman is. Again, it's not in my wheelhouse now to really say anything beyond that, but yeah, they agree with your sentiment."

Henry Cavill is currently out doing press for Mission: Impossible 6 and is getting bombarded with questions about Man of Steel 2 as well as his mustache removal from Justice League. The actor seems confident that the movie will happen and even has a storyline that he would like to work off of. Cavill would like to see the Superman: For Tomorrow storyline get adapted for the big screen and a lot DC fans agree. Whether this happens or not is anybody's guess, but at least Cavill has been thinking about the sequel.

While unconventional, Superman: For Tomorrow is an interesting story that sees 1 million people on Earth disappear, including Lois Lane. Superman then struggles to figure out what happened while trying to keep up with his normal duties. The story could very well work for Man of Steel 2, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. While we wait for more news in regard to the sequel, you can head over to Collider for more of the Geoff Johns interview.