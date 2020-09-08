The past year has seen some unexpected surprises emerge from the world of DC. With the announcement that the franchise will be leaning into the idea of a multiverse, as well as the confirmation that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be reprising the role of Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, Superman fans have now taken to social media to ask Warner Bros to do the right thing and bring Henry Cavill back as the Man of Steel with #HenryCavillSuperman now trending. It appears that quite a few DC fans desperately want Man of Steel 2 to happen.

Many fans feel that, particularly in the current climate, that a hopeful Superman movie starring Henry Cavill is exactly what everyone needs.

A lot of Superman fans are simply shocked that, despite the perfect casting of Henry Cavill, there are no plans for a Man of Steel 2.

According to many, not only do audiences deserve to see Cavill's return as the Man of Steel, but the actor deserves it too.

While fans cannot wait to see Cavill take to the skies again in The Snyder Cut, it's no substitute for a solo Superman movie.

With all the surprising announcements coming out of DC FanDome, fans have been left baffled that there is no future for Superman, particularly when a lot of the pieces are already in place.

Cavill returning as the DC icon has been churning through the rumor mill for some time and has even prompted a response from the man himself, who sadly dismissed them as fantasy. "[The rumors] get wilder and wilder by the day," Cavill said back in July. "The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It's when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, 'No, that's not the case. That hasn't happened, and that conversation isn't happening.'

But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it's important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they're making stuff up, it's okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again."

It has been rumored for some time that Cavill will cameo across the DC cinematic universe in a similar way to that of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, even this does not appear to be the case, with sources reporting that "Cavill is not in any negotiations for any cameo. And that the character is currently not in any written script. Not in Black Adam, not The Batman, not even in The Flash, which would be the most obvious project to insert the Kryptonian, seeing as the film deals with both time travel and an alternate Earth, and could serve as an easy entry point."

While Cavill has expressed his eagerness to once again don the red cape and blue tights several times, there has been no official word of any plans to include his version of Superman moving forward.

Though there is no word of a solo Superman movie, or even any cameos, on the horizon, fans will get to see Cavill suit up again in The Snyder Cut version of Justice League on HBO Max next year. The Snyder Cut is sure to deliver several big surprises, including Cavill finally sporting Superman's iconic black suit. Who knows, fan outcry got The Snyder Cut made, and perhaps the same could happen for a Cavill-led Man of Steel sequel.

For now, Cavill is gearing up to return as Geralt in Netflix's The Witcher, which is due for release sometime next year. The actor has also recently been chosen by an AI-assisted programme as the perfect choice to take on the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig.

