Director Zack Snyder wants to see a supercut of his first two DCEU movies, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It doesn't even have to be him that does it. The filmmaker just wants to see what it would look like. If it doesn't exist, will Snyder make it happen? That could be the burning question we're left with.

As we're all doing our best to cope with self-isolation and social distancing, Zack Snyder decided to do a livestream viewing party of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on Vero, providing commentary during the movie. At one point, Snyder revealed that he would like to see a five-hour cut that splices in the movie's predecessor Man of Steel as well. Here's what Snyder had to say about it.

"I wonder if anyone's ever done a five-hour cut, which would basically just be editing these two parts of the movie together, carefully. I've never seen that. I'm sure it exists online somewhere, where they match up all of these moments so that they're happening simultaneously. I don't know if anyone's done that. I'd have to look, but it feels like a cool thing to do, because it would all, it all should match up pretty well. Because they're right below, they're fighting right below. It could be kind of cool."

Not a lot would change here, but what Zack Snyder is discussing is an interesting concept. BvS opens up with (after we watch Bruce Wayne's parents get gunned down, that is) Ben Affleck's Batman running through the streets of Metropolis as Superman and Zod duke it out in the skies above. We get to see the climax from Man of Steel in a whole new light, from an entirely different perspective.

The idea would be meticulously taking the shots from Man of Steel's climax and editing them together with the opening of Batman v Superman to create something new that could bridge both stories and glue them together more directly. The vast majority of each movie would, otherwise, probably remain untouched. For fans of the Snyderverse, as it were, this would be a fascinating experiment and a new way to present the ideas that form the central story in BvS.

Zack Snyder is no stranger to retooling his work. Famously, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received an "ultimate" cut that was quite a bit longer than the theatrical version, and generally considered to be the better of the two. Snyder has also talked about a different cut of Sucker Punch, which hasn't seen the light of day. And there is the never-ending #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which looks to bring his cut of Justice League to light one day. Who knows?

Maybe if the man finds some extra time on his hands in the coming weeks he can make this happen. More than likely, a fan will beat him to the punch, if it hasn't been done already. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.