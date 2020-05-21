Zack Snyder recently hosted a digital watch party for the film that kickstarted the DCEU, 2013's Man of Steel. The filmmaker revealed many hidden details in the movie for the benefit of his fans. One such detail appears early on, when we get a glimpse of the moon orbiting the planet Krypton, which appears to be broken into many pieces. According to Synder, the state of the moon was a signal that Superman's most dangerous enemy was already wreaking havoc across the universe.

"Notice up there is the broken moon. Which in the comic book lore that moon was broken a long time ago by Doomsday. So this Doomsday concept we wanted to plant early. That Doomsday is a thing that could exist, that could be brought into the universe. Because I really like that character. From the beginning I thought it would be cool to have Doomsday involved somehow in the movies."

It is interesting to realize Doomsday was already teased in the film before Kal El ever even put on the red cape and transformed into Superman. This is also in keeping with the character's backstory from the comics. There Doomsday was the result of thousands of years of experimentation by the alien scientist Bertron to create a superpredator unlike anything the universe had seen before.

Audiences got to see a version of Doomsday in Batman V Superman, where Lex Luthor created a human/Kryptonian hybrid monster that resembled the character of the hulking grey behemoth from the comics. However, Snyder had since confirmed that was not the real doomsday, and that the actual monster is still out their somewhere, and apparently powerful enough to single-handedly destroy the moon.

With the recent announcement regarding the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder can finally bring a conclusion to his series of movies in the DCEU in the way he wants, and that might include a cameo or even a bigger role for Doomsday as well.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is said to be four hours long and will need an additional $20 million investment from Warner Bros. to be completed. It will include many story arcs that were cut from the theatrical release of the film, including Superman getting brainwashed by Darkseid, Cyborg's backstory getting explained, Apokolips launching a full-scale attack against Earth, the introduction of Green Lanterns, and the reveal that General Swanwick, played by Harry Lennix, was the Martian Manhunter the whole time.

All in all, this has been a good few days for fans of Zack Snyder's work within the DCEU. Even if we might never get to see the full story behind the events that led to Doomsday destroying Krypton's moon. Unless you have been following the TV series Krypton, which was written by David S. Goyer, who also wrote Man of Steel. The show features an episode where Wegthor, one of the moons of Krypton, is destroyed, along with Doomsday, who is also present on its surface at the time. This was first revealed on Zack Snyder's Vero account.