A Man of Steel IMAX remaster is not out of the cards according to director Zack Snyder. The filmmaker introduced us to what we now know as the DCEU back in 2013 with the solo Superman flick, featuring Henry Cavill as the beloved superhero. Now, nearly eight years later, Snyder thinks it may be time to revisit the movie and give it an update.

Zack Snyder is currently finishing up the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, which is set to premiere on HBO Max later this year as a four-part miniseries. Not only that but the filmmaker is also currently working on a new version of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, remastered for IMAX. During a recent interview, Snyder was asked about doing the same thing for Man of Steel at some point. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think it's worth a look, it probably does need a remaster. It's been a while since we've taken a look at it."

Doing an IMAX remaster for Man of Steel wouldn't be nearly as extensive at what is being done for Zack Snyder's Justice League. That is a $70 million investment. What is being proposed is going through the movie and restoring the IMAX aspect ratio. That may lead to some tweaks as well but it wouldn't be a big-budget undertaking. Speaking further, Snyder explained how the BvS remaster came to be.

"BvS happened because we had noticed that there was a color mistake in one of the releases of Batman v Superman. We just looked into it and I was like, 'Hey, what happened?' I guess it's a technical snafu but I was like, 'This is a great opportunity for us to go back and fix it and do the IMAX release and let everybody see every bit of it, see the whole movie."

Man of Steel first hit theaters in summer 2013. This was a radically different time for DC Films, and the superhero movie landscape in general. The Dark Knight Returns had come out the year prior, wrapping up Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. Warner Bros. then decided to give Superman a new solo movie that would ultimately pave the way for a shared universe, something that could hopefully mirror what Disney had accomplished with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The road was a bit rocky on that front, at least to start.

The movie was met with a somewhat mixed critical response upon arrival, ultimately earning $668 million at the global box office. Then came Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which brought Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne into the fold. Justice League soon followed and the drama that came with it. In the years since, the studio has largely moved on from the "Snyderverse," though some fans have called for a return to that version of the franchise. Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to debut sometime in March. You can check out the full interview from the ComicBook Debate YouTube channel.