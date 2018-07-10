In a recent interview promoting the upcoming release of Mission Impossible: Fallout, Superman actor Henry Cavill was asked when DC fans should anticipate a sequel to 2013 superhero movie Man of Steel. Unfortunately, it would appear that Henry Cavill is much better at keeping secrets than other superhero actors like Tom Holland, or that he is just as in the dark as the rest of us, as the Superman actor said that we should be getting Man of Steel 2 any time between 2019 and 2045. So thank you for that impressive update, Henry Cavill.

Despite being the movie that pretty much kickstarted the DC Extended Universe, Man of Steel is one of the least talked about movies in the franchise. Though Superman may be iconic, a number of DC fans are more interested in the Batman-side of the DCEU, anxious to get movies about Batgirl, Nightwing, Suicide Squad, and at least two absolutely unnecessary movies about the Joker. Unfortunately, DC and Warner Bros. have noticed how much more interested DC fans are in Batman than Superman, which is why no development for Man of Steel 2 has been revealed. Hopefully we will hear some announcement about the Superman sequel at San Diego Comic Con this week, but even that seems unlikely at this point.

There have been a number of rumors about what to expect from Man of Steel 2 over the years, including a rumor that Kingsman and X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn would be helming the project, but even that is evidently not true. Fandango's Erik Davis was presumably trying to get an inside scoop on Man of Steel 2, considering the years of silence on the movie from DC. While he did get confirmation that we will see a Man of Steel sequel at some point, it wasn't in the form that he expected. Here is what Henry Cavill had to say.

"I can say this... it is highly likely we will see another Superman movie somewhere between 2019 and 2045."

Erik Davis revealed this comment in a tweet. However, after a few people took the comment too literally, Davis clarified the comments made by Cavill were made in a joking matter, and that Cavill followed up his comment by shrugging. It would appear that Henry Cavill is just as in the dark as the rest of us.

Though Man of Steel may not have been the best superhero movie, especially when compared to the movies currently being put out by Marvel, it is still better than a majority of the other movies in the DCEU. That being said, a sequel to the movie would certainly be welcome, especially if it brought back some of the nostalgically brighter tones from the ending of Justice League.

While this humorous comment by Henry Cavill shared by Erik Davis doesn't really reveal much, it's still a fun update. Though it may have seemed ridiculous for Davis to ask about Man of Steel 2, if people keep asking about the sequel, surely Warner Bros. will make the project a bit higher of a priority. Hopefully we won't actually have to wait until 2045 to see Henry Cavill's Superman return to the big screen in another solo movie.

