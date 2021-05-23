Recently, Man of Steel was criticized for a perceived lack of heart in a recent Variety article, and fans of the Zack Snyder movie aren't having it. Though the article praises the casting and "eye-popping visuals," it also notes that the movie "seems to lack any heart associated with the iconic character." Once word of this particular criticism began to spread on Twitter, it wasn't long before Man of Steel started trending with thousands of fans crying foul.

"Zack Snyder's Man of Steel made my wife, my boys and me fall in love with Superman (and the other characters from Lois to Pa Kent)," reads one popular tweet. "I grew up with the old Superman stuff and it's not for me. I never felt an EMOTIONAL response to the superhero until I watched Cavill's #Superman."

"Man of Steel is trending? Fantastic," says someone else. "Definitely an all-time favourite. Such a thoughtfu movie. What's really great about Zack Snyder is that there's lots of time spent prioritising human emotion + experience instead of plot hook after plot hook. Idk."

Another tweet reads: "Idc what anybody says, Man of Steel is filled with heart. Fell in love with superman/DC and got into comics because of it. It's not perfect, none of Snyder's films are, but its a damn good movie regardless."

"The fact that we're still talking about Man of Steel, 8 years after its release, should be enough of an indication as to how much of a cultural impact it had. the best superman film of all time for a reason," says another fan.

One fan posits: "Who is saying that Man of Steel isn't a great Superman film? It rocks! Zack Snyder introduced us with a new version of Clark and gave us tears in the process. I smile so much and I cry. I love the movie with all my heart. People who don't say it's good, you're wrong."

Another fan posted: "Man of Steel is the greatest Superman movie of all time, the cast, crew, visual effects, the score, and the villain was perfect. I don't care what people say, it's the best superman movie since 78 Superman."

"Anyone who claims to be a Superman fan and yet hates Man of Steel, clearly doesn't understand the movie at all," writes another fan. "Prefer whichever version you like, that's your perogative. But just because Man of Steel is not that version you prefer doesn't make it a bad movie. Quite the contrary."

There are many Superman fans who consider Henry Cavill to be their favorite incarnation of the iconic character. After debuting in the role in Man of Steel, Cavill would reprise the role in the crossover movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. No full-on sequel to Man of Steel ever happened, and while Warner Bros. is hitting the reset button on Superman for a new reboot, some fans have campaigned for the studio to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, which could include Cavill's return in Man of Steel 2.

In any case, Cavill's run as Superman might be over, but he can next be seen in season 2 of The Witcher, due to arrive on Netflix this year. The actor has also just been cast to lead the upcoming Highlander reboot from John Wick series director Chad Stahelski. You can see many more Man of Steel fans praising the movie on Twitter. The article that started this whole thing can be read at Variety.

