Zack Snyder responded to a fan question about the NSFW phallic pods in Man of Steel. When seeing Snyder's name in the news, it's usually pertaining to his cut of Justice League. Ever since the movie came out last year, the director's fans, and even Aquaman star Jason Momoa, have been asking Warner Bros. to release his original cut of the movie. Snyder has a good relationship with his fans on social media, often answering questions about his projects, which now includes the phallic imagery featured in Man of Steel.

While the reviews were initially mixed upon Man of Steel's release, DCEU fans stand by it and have been waiting for a sequel ever since. With that being said, even the biggest fan did a double or triple take in theaters when they saw the Kryptonian prisoner pods. They are very phallic in their appearance, and fans have often wondered why it was such a blatant look. When asked about the meaning behind the pods and why they looked like a particular adult toy, Zack Snyder had this to say.

"It had a double meaning, the seven seas and the seven members of JL and the amount of reasons why dildos is too many to count."

While Zack Snyder does not go into further detail about the now infamous pods in Man of Steel, it has been pointed out that much of the Kryptonian technology bares more than a passing resemblance to some of artist H.R. Giger's work, which is very sexually charged. Upon closer inspection, a lot of the look and feel of the movie owes a great debt to the sensual artist. However, Snyder has said that it wasn't directly discussed during the production of the movie in interviews around that time.

The phallic imagery in Man of Steel has also been attributed to the theme of birth in the movie, according to certain takes on the subject. Some of the other imagery from the movie looks similar to the female anatomy as well, which could have been what Zack Snyder was going for. However, it's hard not to look at the pods and not have a good chuckle, just because it's so obvious. Whatever the case may be, Snyder is having a good time with it now.

Zack Snyder's Man of Steel started the DCEU and fans are really hoping that Henry Cavill will return for Man of Steel 2. Snyder has obviously parted ways with the studio, but Cavill could still come back, as far as we know. It was reported back in September that the actor was exiting the DCEU, but that has yet to be officially confirmed at this time, much like Ben Affleck's status. In the meantime, we can all revisit the NSFW pods from Man of Steel and wonder exactly why they are shaped like that. You can read Zack Snyder's response over at Reddit.