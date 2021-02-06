Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has signed on to succeed superstar David Bowie in a serial adaptation of science fiction flick, The Man Who Fell to Earth. Ejiofor will lead the series, which will be released on Paramount+, with Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet co-writing and executive producing the modern retelling of this classic sci-fi tale.

"Chiwetel Ejiofor's stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment, and quality," said Kurtzman and Lumet in a statement. "He's everything we could imagine and a million things we can't. We couldn't be more thrilled." Kurtzman and Lumet will also serve as showrunners on The Man Who Fell to Earth alongside executive producers John Hlavin, Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Heather Kadin, with Aaron Baiers set to co-executive produce.

Based on the Walter Tevis 1963 novel of the same name, The Man Who Fell to Earth is a cult classic British science fiction movie starring David Bowie as Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien who has come to Earth in search of water to save his home planet. Aided by lawyer Oliver Farnsworth, Thomas uses his knowledge of advanced technology to create profitable inventions. While developing a method to transport water, Thomas meets Mary-Lou, a quiet hotel clerk, and begins to fall in love with her. Just as he is ready to leave Earth, Thomas is intercepted by the U.S. government, and his entire plan is threatened.

Directed by Nicolas Roeg and starring Candy Clark, Buck Henry, and Rip Torn alongside David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth is considered one of the most important examples of the science fiction genre and retains a passionate following thanks to its surrealist imagery, timeless themes and an ethereal central performance from Bowie.

Based on both the Walter Tevis 1963 novel and Nicolas Roeg's cult classic adaptation starring David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth will be led by Ejiofor as a new alien character, who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Kurtzman, who is known for helming 2017's The Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise and the drama People Like Us starring Chris Pine and Elizabeth Banks, as well as episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and Alias, is also on board to direct The Man Who Fell to Earth series. The series will be co-produced by CBS Studios and Tandem Productions, a StudioCanal Company, in association with Kurtzman's Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly.

Ejiofor is one of Hollywood's finest working actors, demonstrating his talent time and again across a multitude of genres. Ejiofor received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, along with the BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Solomon Northup in 2013's brutally powerful 12 Years A Slave. Ejiofor has proven his diversity in roles in the likes of Dirty Pretty Things, Kinky Boots, The Martian, Doctor Strange, American Gangster, Children of Men and Love Actually and should prove to be a captivating focal presence in The Man Who Fell to Earth. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.