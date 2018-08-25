Hitler? Bigfoot? Sam Elliot? Sign me up. This sounds like the second best movie of 2018! It's probably not, but I can still dream, right? Today, we get a cool new poster for one of the weirder sounding thrillers of the year. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot. Take that title in, Bask in it. It's the real deal.

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot is showing off this new monstrous FrightFest exclusive poster ahead of its UK premiere! The critically acclaimed film comes to London's top genre event August 26th! The film screens this Sunday at Cineworld, Leicester Square with director Robert D. Krzykowski, Aidan Turner and Caitlin FitzGerald in attendance! I know, you're sad you can't attend. And so am I.

So, what the heck is The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot anyway? And is THE in front of Bigfoot really necessary? It implies that there is only one Sasquatch. Perhaps there is. I don't know. I haven't watched this epic tale for myself yet.

The iconic Sam Elliott stars as a legendary World War II veteran who many years ago assassinated Adolf Hitler, an incredible secret that he's frustratingly unable to share with the world. One day, just as he's coming to terms with rounding out his life, Calvin gets a visit from the FBI and The Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They need him to take out Bigfoot.

This wondrous feature debut from writer/director Robert D. Krzykowski features visual effects by Richard Yuricich (Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Blade Runner) and celebrated two-time Academy Award Winner Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Blade Runner), who also co-produced alongside the great John Sayles (Matewan, Eight Me Out) and Lucky McKee (May, The Woman). A fantastical discourse on the melancholia of old age and a singular blast of entertaining wit, The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot also stars Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Hobbit Trilogy), Caitlin FitzGerald (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), and Ron Livingston (Tully, Office Space).

The film is produced by Epic Pictures Group and world premiered at the 2018 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada. So far, The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot doesn't have a U.S. premiere date. But we can't wait to share that info with you when it comes in. Here's a look at the special FrightFest poster.