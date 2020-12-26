An unofficial Baby Yoda plush doll bought from the internet has The Mandalorian fans making comparisons to Dobby from Harry Potter. On the popular Star Wars series, Baby Yoda --- who prefers to be referred to by his real name, Grogu --- is perhaps the most adorable thing most of us have ever seen, looking like an infant version of the famous Jedi, Yoda. A photo of a bootleg plush posted to Twitter has clearly missed the mark on capturing the cuteness of little Grogu, and while disappointing to the buyer, the whole situation is rather amusing.

SMH never ordering from wish again pic.twitter.com/0U8e2jmOdy — Fausto (@_ft69) December 24, 2020

"SMH never ordering from wish again," notes the caption of the original post, which has conjured up over 100k likes and over 10k retweets in less than 48 hours. While the color seems to be right, everything else about the bootleg plushie looks much more like Dobby the Harry Potter elf. One tweet points this out with side-by-side comparison photos of Dobby and Grogu, making it clear that the doll is much more reminiscent of the former.

"That's Dobby you ain't fooling anyone," Steven Trejo on Twitter also responded with another photo of Dobby. A variety of response tweets also make the comparison, as it's impossible to unsee the plush doll as Dobby after just one look.

That’s Dobby you ain’t fooling anyone. pic.twitter.com/n5wzQi6iyg — Steven Trejo (@TreSteven) December 26, 2020

Other fans see the plushie as a cross between Yoda and Dobby, with one tweet noting, "Literally looks like Yoda and Dobby from Harry Potter had a baby."

Literally looks like Yoda and Dobby from Harry Potter had a baby 😳😬😅 — Feliz-a Navidad 🎄 (@FelisDeportes) December 26, 2020

The plushie is also drawing many comparisons to Yogurt, the Yoda parody played by Mel Brooks in the 1987 sci-fi comedy movie Spaceballs, among other unflattering characters to be compared to. That includes one tweet that says, "Lmao might as well be yogurt #spaceballs."

"That mf look like Dr ooze from power rangers," another tweet reads, referring to the villain from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie.

That mf look like Dr ooze from power rangers 😂 pic.twitter.com/25S5CUBt2N — ✞LA♛FAMILIA✞ (@unafamilia97) December 25, 2020

Worse yet, this isn't the only unsightly Grogu plush floating around, as another bootleg doll posted by Lauren C. Maya on Twitter reveals an eBay-bought Baby Yoda doll that doesn't quite look right, either.

Or Never order from EBay either pic.twitter.com/Wt96AvLp7u — lauren c. maya🧸🎀🧁 (@sparkleglamgrl) December 26, 2020

Bootleg Baby Yoda dolls and other forms of collectibles based on The Mandalorian's breakout star are nothing new. When the series first debuted on Disney+ last year, the introduction of Grogu came as a complete surprise, as creator Jon Favreau insisted that Disney hold back on creating merchandise so as not to spoil the moment. This meant that no official Baby Yoda merchandise would be released until after last year's Christmas season, leading to an influx of hot-selling bootleg merch dominating the holidays in 2019.

The good news is that there's plenty of officially-licensed Baby Yoda merchandise for Star Wars fans to find these days. Given what we've seen here today, however, it's probably best to stick with established retailers and avoid getting your Grogu plush from Wish. There's also plenty more of the character to look forward to in the future. Both seasons of The Mandalorian are currently streaming in full on Disney+ with a third season already in the works. The image of the weird Baby Yoda plush from Wish was posted by Fausto on Twitter.