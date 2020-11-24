If those yummy-looking blue cookies from this season of The Mandalorian looked rather appetizing to you, you're in luck, as you can purchase a dozen for yourself from Williams Sonoma. In the fourth episode of Season 2, the Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) encounters a student in a classroom feasting on the blue cookies. When the student refuses to share, the Child utilizes the powers of the Force to snatch the dessert anyway, creating the most adorable theft you'll ever see on television.

Because the cookies look incredibly delicious, Williams Sonoma is capitalizing by now offering blue macarons for sale in the style of the cookies seen on The Mandalorian. Officially licensed by Lucasfilm, the cookies have been dubbed as The Mandalorian Nevarro Nummies. The macaron shells are filled with a vanilla flavoring that will ensure that the cookies taste just as good as they look. Just don't try eating them around Baby Yoda.

The product description on the website reads, "Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies. For authentic galactic flavor, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling."

While the Child had to steal the blue cookies in the scene, the moment was not nearly as controversial as another snack Baby Yoda had feasted upon in this season of The Mandalorian. Another episode saw the little guy gorging himself on Frog Lady's unfertilized eggs in a scene that was meant to be both amusing and disturbing. For many fans, it only accomplished the latter, and the scene has become something of a Star Wars scandal. At least with the cookies, nobody was getting hurt, even if the student the Child had stolen them from was feeling annoyed.

The Mandalorian is almost halfway through its second season, and the episodes are really starting to feel like they're going by way too quickly. Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular character, the series follows a lone bounty hunter and his adventures as he protects the Child. Debuting on Disney+ last year, the Star Wars series was an instant success with fans of the franchise. Based on the immense fan interest, a second season was quickly put into the works with Season 2 debuting earlier this month. As the show is still going very strong partway through the new season, it would seem that the show is going to be a mainstay on Disney's streaming service.

While the cookies certainly look mouth-watering, they're going to cost you a bit more than picking up a package of macarons from your local grocery store bakery. They're currently listed with a price tag of $49.95 for a dozen, plus shipping. They might look amazing, but let's hope they taste as good as they appear. You can pick yours up now from Williams Sonoma. In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of The Manadalorian when they premiere on Disney+ every Friday.