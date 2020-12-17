The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard comments on the possibility of Grogu going to the dark side. The Child, aka Baby Yoda, and now Grogu, has captured the hearts of Star Wars fans from all over the world. However, season 2 of the hit Disney+ series has revealed some possible dark secrets about the character, which has led to fan theories about him going over to the dark side. Would Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau really bring the adorable little creature to the dark side?

In a new interview, Bryce Dallas Howard was asked about working on The Mandalorian season 2. Howard came back to direct Chapter 11: The Heiress after directing an episode from last season. With that being said, she knows a lot more about the future of the Disney+ series than a lot of other people, which means she couldn't say much when asked about the dark side Grogu theories. Howard had this to say.

"Well, I'm definitely not going to share any guesses, because I know. But what I will say is that, for me, the joy of working with Baby Yoda is that, yes, it's an intoxicatingly cute, adorable being, but you can only play that note so many times, right? That was a wonderful part of the journey for Mando and Baby in Season One, but in season 2, there's an opportunity for the character of Baby - who, by the way, is not a baby; who is, according to human years, fully middle-aged. But to understand: 'OK, who is this being?' And it's not just binary."

George Lucas introduced the world to the light and dark sides of the Force over 40 years ago. In the years since A New Hope was released, Star Wars fans have learned a lot about how the Force works and what it can do to people. It's not always as easy as someone being on the light or dark side of the Force. Bryce Dallas Howard explains.

"Part of the power of what George [Lucas] created is that it deals with light and dark in a way that isn't binary, and shows that the best of us have the ability to do terrible things. And the worst of us have the ability to do extraordinary things. So, that thematically, of course, is going to play a role in any Star Wars story. I'm all for characters getting fleshed out."

While Bryce Dallas Howard could not say much about The Mandalorian and Grogu going to the dark side of the Force, she did seemingly hint that it could happen. For now, nobody really knows how season 2 will conclude, though we'll all know in less than 24 hours. With that being said, one can't imagine that we'll see Grogu join the villains this time around, though anything can happen.

Star Wars fans are trying to figure out if Din Djarin will succeed in his mission to retrieve Grogu from Moff Gideon. There are a lot of reports and rumors circulating right now, but there's only a handful of people who know what Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have planned for everybody. You can read the rest of the interview with Bryce Dallas Howard over at Digital Spy.