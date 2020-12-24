A new fan theory may reveal who was able to save Grogu from Order 66. The Mandalorian season 2 just wrapped and there are still a load of questions surrounding the little guy, which Star Wars fans are hoping will be explored in the future. However, the biggest question at the moment seems to revolve around how Grogu got from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during Order 66. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

In The Mandalorian season 2 finale, fans were treated to the return of two iconic Star Wars characters: Luke Skywalker and R2-D2. Luke came to retrieve Grogu from Din Djarin and give him proper Jedi training, though the little guy was a little apprehensive to go with his new master for a moment. That all changed when he saw R2-D2 show up. Grogu immediately perked up and the astromech droid became extremely excited to see him. Could R2-D2 been the one that saved Grogu from Order 66?

It seems that the two had an immediate bond when they met up at the conclusion of The Mandalorian season 2. R2-D2 could very well have been the one to save Baby Grogu, though it isn't clear exactly how the droid could have pulled it off. R2 did leave the ship when Anakin stormed the steps of the Jedi Temple, so it's possible he could have held a stowaway with him during this time, possibly saving a life. It's possible that R2 knew just how powerful Grogu actually was, which made him a priority.

Considering that Order 66 takes place around 30 years prior to The Mandalorian, one would assume that Grogu was a lot smaller at that time than he is now. It is possible that he could have fit in the palm of one's hand, or within R2-D2 for safe keeping. With all of that being said, Grogu is still a child at this point and may have seen all the lights on the droid and got excited, like most children do when they first see R2-D2 for the first time. Even adults freak out over the droid, so that could throw this whole theory out the window.

As for how excited R2-D2 got when seeing Grogu, that may very well have been because of his resemblance to Yoda. For now, it's unclear why the two were so excited to see each other, but it could very well be that they knew each other 30 years ago for a little bit of time. Hopefully Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni plan on giving us some answers in the near future. Perhaps the duo will get their own series, since Disney+ seems to be giving just about anything Star Wars-related a new show. This theory originated from TikTok user Darth Jar Jar.