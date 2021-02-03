The Mandalorian continues its run as one of the most acclaimed shows on TV. Not only has the live-action Star Wars TV show, which debuted on Disney+ in late 2019, earned the love and affection of the fanbase but it has managed to win over critics as well. Case in point, season 2 of the show has officially earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama Series. This is the way, as it were.

The Golden Globe nominations were revealed today and in one of the top categories, Best Drama Series, The Mandalorian earned a spot among some of the most acclaimed shows on TV. Also nominated in the category were The Crow, Lovecraft Country, Ozark and Ratched. Notably, Netflix absolutely dominated the category with three of the five spots. HBO took another with J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country. But Disney and Lucasfilm managed to score yet again as the Star Wars series continues to ride this wave. Whether or not it can best the competition at the awards ceremony later this month remains to be seen. Though that would be one heck of a victory lap for Mando and Baby Yoda.

This comes after The Mandalorian scored a tremendous 15 nominations at the Emmys last year, taking home seven wins. Season 2 of the show debuted late last year and picked up right where season 1 left off. Once again, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni found a winning formula. The live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano. More of the Darksaber. The return of Boba Fett after decades of waiting. And the unexpected return of a certain Star Wars legend in the finale. It all made for a season of TV that was met with near-universal praise. Favreau had this to say about it in a statement.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association alongside so many amazing shows. We are incredibly fortunate to work with such a singular team of collaborators and artists that bring this show to life. On behalf of Kathy [Kennedy], Dave and the entire Mandalorian team, thank you for this honor."

The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito, with Rosario Dawson portraying Ahsoka Tano. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez served as directors for season 2. Favreau serves as showrunner, with Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson also on board as executive producers.

Lucasfilm is currently in the midst of producing a huge slate of new Star Wars shows, largely thanks to the success of The Mandalorian. Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, The Book of Boba Fett, The Acolyte and more are on the way. The Mandalorian season 3 is set to begin production in April. Several of these shows are set to culminate in a massive crossover event down the line. The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on February 28. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.